Dine at the Best Restaurants in Carlsbad Now

TRUST Restaurant Group is behind some of San Diego’s premier restaurants (TRUST, Fort Oak, Cardellino, Rare Society), so when chef Brad Wise and team decided to open a chef-driven butcher shop, it was quick to gain a loyal following. That holds true for the recently opened Carlsbad location, where they offer the same pasture-raised, hormone-free beef, pork, lamb, and chicken, all hand-cut by skilled butchers and used across their restaurants. Come for the dry-aged cuts but also for the fan-favorite deli orders, such as the Philly Cheesesteak, with hand-shaved NY strip, peppers, and cheese on a toasted amoroso roll. If you can’t get enough of the goodness onsite, opt for the Ox Box, a monthly subscription featuring 10 pounds of premium meat, encouraging carnivores to cook up some of their favorites at home.