13 Essential Ramen Shops in San Diego to Warm You Up This Winter

Chewy, springy noodles are the star of master ramen chef and owner Takashi Endo’s luscious tonkotsu, miso, and tantanmen bowls. While a central factory in Japan provides over 100,000 servings of noodles each month to his Japanese locations, here at his US shops the noodles are handmade in-house daily using only flour imported from Hokkaido, lye water, and salt, with no artificial colors or preservatives. Their distinctly wheaty aroma and flavor are perfectly paired with your choice of broths and toppings from the blessedly short menu. Since the pandemic, the restaurant has occasionally released a limited number of meal kits for pickup or delivery—which typically include their famous noodles (uncooked), broth, and toppings so you can whip up mouthwatering ramen from the comfort of your home.

How to order: Check the website for takeout and delivery options.