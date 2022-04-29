The Ultimate Guide to Dining in La Jolla

Home to gorgeous beaches, luxury shopping, and one of the country’s most beautiful municipal golf courses, Torrey Pines, La Jolla was originally called mat kulaaxuuy, or "land of holes'' by the Kumeyaay, presumably in reference to the sea caves along the north-facing bluffs. Although commonly thought to be translated from Spanish as “The Jewel,” the etymology of the name is still unclear. That said, this seaside neighborhood's real jewels might just be its restaurants.

Despite its reputation for big name, high-end spots—though there are plenty of those, to be sure—La Jolla’s dining scene is about more than just white tablecloths. It’s also about affordable pizza, taco stands, and boatloads of fresh fish. Since the biggest problem you’ll have in picking a place to eat in La Jolla is that you’re spoiled for choice, we're here to help: here are your must-visit restaurants in this charming neighborhood by the water.