35 Essential Restaurants You Need to Try in Orange County
Spanning San Juan Capistrano, Anaheim, Dana Point, and beyond, with cuisine that ranges from Texas-style BBQ to fresh-caught seafood, Mexican and more.
In addition to playing home to Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, Orange County is known for its picturesque beaches and its enviable location sandwiched between San Diego to the south and Los Angeles to the north. These days, the sixth-most populous county in the US is also enjoying a new designation as a bona-fide culinary destination worth seeking out on its own.
It makes sense: Orange County is privy to a temperate climate that yields abundant produce all year long, is located a convenient distance from the Pacific Ocean that allows for a bounty of fresh-caught seafood, and has long been home to a growing and diverse population that’s eager to share their expansive culinary heritage.
From farm-to-table fare in Dana Point to a Laguna Beach steakhouse and more, it’s easy to find worthwhile eats in the OC. Whether you feel like digging into a bowl of jambalaya or prefer to indulge in shabu-shabu hot pot, we’ve put together a list of highly rated classics and noteworthy newcomers. So take a drive up or down I-405 to check out these 35 restaurants that are well worth the trek.
Porch & Swing
Porch & Swing pays homage to the coastal Southern cuisine of Charleston, South Carolina with a farm-to-table approach. With floor-to-ceiling windows, hanging light fixtures, and exposed brick, Porch & Swing is a welcoming spot that invites you to relax and stay a while. Though the menu changes daily, expect to find popular items like Sea Island Blue Cornbread and Butter-Poached Halibut making frequent reappearances. Debuting right before the pandemic, Porch & Swing has managed to thrive with quality eats, patio dining, and clever cocktails. Try a Mint Julep, or the Whilsner, a combination of whiskey, beer, and amaro.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome, or make a reservation.
Poppy & Seed
Poppy & Seed is a garden-to-table concept located in a greenhouse-inspired space inside the Anaheim Packing District. Co-owner and executive chef Michael Reed creates small plates inspired by local ingredients. Following in the footsteps of the original Poppy & Rose that chef Reed co-owns with his wife Kwini Reed in Downtown LA, you won’t want to miss their seasonal brunch with highlights like Short Rib Hash and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. However, Poppy & Seed sets itself apart with a chef tasting menu for dinner, with options like Squash Blossoms and Prosciutto Burrata for the first course, Jerk Confit Duck Leg and Mussels & Clams for the second, Lobster Risotto and Lamb Shank for the third, fourth course sides like Strawberries & Beets and Shishito Peppers, and Blackberry Sorbet or Hazelnut Gelato for dessert. Poppy & Seed also has a full liquor license, allowing for craft and creative cocktails, as well as an optional wine pairing with the chef’s tasting menu.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
Heritage Barbecue
Central Texas BBQ landed in South Orange County two years ago in the midst of the pandemic, and this joint does not disappoint. Located in the historic downtown district, Heritage BBQ is a casual takeout operation with seating on an outdoor patio they share with Capistrano Brewing Company. Chef and co-owner Daniel Castillo has developed a cult following for his small-batch, hand-crafted meats cooked on outdoor smokers that reveal smoldering coals and sizzling meats. Where to begin? Come with friends and try a plate of Brisket and Beef Ribs, along with a side of Borracho Beans and pair it with a Don Juan Blonde, a blonde ale. Just make sure you come early—while technically open until 5 pm, owners Daniel and Brenda Castillo close up shop as soon as they sell out.
How to book: Walk in for dine-in and takeout. Order curbside pickup online. No phone orders or reservations.
Corazon Modern Kitchen
Based on the gastronomic traditions from Michoacan, Corazon stole our hearts when they opened in Downtown Brea in 2020. The menu features staples like enchiladas, sizzling fajitas, and a range of tacos, but we recommend venturing outside of your comfort zone to try the Tableside Aguachile with fresh lobster, or the Trio del Mar with salmon tartare, ceviche, and lobster aguachile. The Shrimp Chile en Nogada, featuring a pasilla chile stuffed with Oaxacan cheese, sauteed veggies, and shrimp then topped with a creamy white romero sauce, pomegranate seeds, cilantro, and queso fresco, is another menu highlight. Happy hour specials are available daily between 2 and 5 pm, with live music on most days. On Wednesday evenings, all wine bottles from Mexico’s Valle de Guadalupe wine region are 50% off.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome, order online for takeout or delivery.
Fable & Spirit
Fable & Spirit earned a Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide for its attention to detail and unique take on pub grub. Located on Lido Island, you’ll understand the name of this restaurant as soon as you see their whimsical interior, featuring the colors of the ocean, vintage accents, sparkling light fixtures, and paisley-patterned bucket seats. Snack on small plates like Wood-Fired Octopus and Wild Mushroom Ravioli, or dip into main courses like the Smoked Short Rib with heirloom marble potatoes. Whatever you do, don’t skip the Guinness Brown Bread drizzled with clover honey. Opened in 2019, Fable & Spirit is the mastermind of culinary couple Darren and Jean Coyle.
AbhA
One of the newest additions to Laguna’s restaurant scene, Cal-Med-inspired AbhA’s has quickly become a neighborhood favorite. Situated inside a beachside cottage, with both indoor and outdoor seating options, you’ll soon feel like family as you kick back and inhale the salty ocean air. Savor a Squash Blossom Quesadilla or dig into the Mac n’ Cheese, and then wander over to Helen’s, the next-door speakeasy with a menu of killer drinks.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome, order online for takeout.
Ramos House Cafe
Ramos House Cafe is tucked away in the heart of the Los Rios Historic District, along a dusty road that has the distinction of being the oldest remaining residential street in California. If there’s a wait, it will be well-worth it once you’re seated on their rustic, plant-filled patio that overlooks train tracks. (It’s all part of the vibe.) An a la carte menu features elevated comfort fare, like Dungeness Crab Louie Avocado Toast and Wild Mushroom Mac & Cheese with duck confit and black truffles, but weekend brunch is when this place really comes alive. The two-course affair offers a small plate and a large plate of your choice for $40 per person, with a la carte drinks. Start with a Soju Bloody Mary (don’t forget the quail egg!) and we recommend pairing the Cinnamon Apple Beignets with the Crab Hash, featuring smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, and vinegar tomatoes.
How to book: Dine-in and takeout only. Call 949-443-1342 for reservations (parties of ten or more).
Rancho Capistrano Winery San Clemente
It all started in San Juan Capistrano, where the restaurant and winery became known for its monthly wine club parties and happy hours. The expansive outdoor patio at its flagship location often hosts live music, and you might just be lucky enough to grab a spot on the couch near the fireplace. The wine list—featuring 30 house-made wines from Paso Robles, Napa Valley, and Walla Walla wine regions—has something for everyone, from sparkling whites and roses to Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, red blends, and even rare options like a 2020 Roussanne. With a farm-fresh menu offered all-day, we can’t decide whether we like brunch (winery omelet, anyone?) or dinner better—just know that the Gorgonzola Apple Flatbread is a must. Find their second location in San Clemente and look out for another expansion to Ladera Ranch soon.
How to book: Walk-ins only for dine-in. Reservations for wine tastings can be made online.
Maison Cafe + Market
Don’t let its unassuming location fool you—wedged between a dry cleaners and a bait shop, it might be easy to pass by Maison without a second glance. But once you catch a whiff of fresh-baked croissants, your curiosity will be piqued. At the restaurant’s helm is chef and owner Danielle Kuhn, who is often seen flitting from table to table, sharing laughs with guests. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we recommend any of the toasts from their morning menu (ranging from house-made, honey-whipped ricotta and blackberry jam to organic scrambled eggs and prosciutto) one of the tartines for lunch (such as the Tagliata with sliced steak, caramelized onions, and goat cheese), or the Swordfish Provencal with blistered tomatoes and potatoes for dinner. Don’t skip the Upside Down Pear Cake for dessert and set aside some time to browse the attached gourmet market that stocks grab-and-go meals, sauces, wines, and even cookbooks.
How to book: Walk-in or call 949-218-8431 for reservations.
AVEO Table + Bar
Located at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, AVEO recently launched a Latin-inspired menu. Chef de cuisine Diego Bernal embraces the seasonal bounty of the California coastline with inspired dishes that emphasize locally sourced ingredients. A variety of vegan and vegetarian options are available as well. Highlights include the Mojo-Roasted Half-Chicken with a red pepper pomegranate sauce, paired with a passion fruit Fresno Margarita. Arrive at sunset and enjoy your meal al fresco on the spacious patio that overlooks the resort.
How to book: Make reservations via SevenRooms.
Waterman's Harbor
If you’re in the mood for seafood, this is your go-to joint. It’s also a great stopping-off point before or after catching the ferry to or from Catalina Island, as the port is just steps away at Dana Point Harbor. Whether you order the Chilean Sea Bass, Cioppino, or Cod, don’t skip the crispy Coconut Shrimp which is best accompanied by the bright Beet Salad. Waterman’s also offers weekly specials, including Oyster Tuesdays, Wine Wednesdays, and Champagne Saturdays. On Mondays, industry members receive half-off the entire bill with proof of current employment in the hospitality industry.
How to book: Dine-in and takeout only, no reservations but you can put your name on their virtual waiting list and check in when you arrive.
Iva Lee's
Specializing in Southern and Creole cuisine, Iva Lee’s was named after co-owner Lisa Wagoner’s grandmother. Wagoner was raised on classic New Orleans dishes like Gumbo, Grits, and Sweet Potato Pie, so it’s no wonder that the menu reflects that culinary heritage. Order the Cornmeal-Crusted Catfish or the Jambalaya with rock shrimp, blackened chicken, and Andouille sausage, and save room for the Key Lime Pie. Thursdays through Saturday evenings you can listen to live music in the lounge, so laissez les bon temps rouler!
How to book: Reservations via Yelp, lounge and patio seating is available by calling 949-361-2855.
Rum Social
Located in the former Watermarc space, Rum Social offers a buzzy, tropical escape in the midst of Laguna Beach. The cuisine takes hints from islands of the Caribbean and Polynesia, and like its predecessor, the small bites are inspiring. Start your evening with an order of Platanos and Hamachi Crudo, then move on to the Sesame-Crusted Ono with parsnips and shishito peppers in a ginger broth, but be sure to save room for the bright and fruity Citrus Parfait with yuzu, key lime, roasted strawberries, and passion fruit caramel. And while you can’t leave without trying a specialty cocktail, you might have difficulty narrowing it down to just one. We suggest the One Night Stand, a blend of white rum, chartreuse, and luxardo.
The Beachcomber Cafe
Sink your toes into the sand at The Beachcomber, located on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park. Enjoy the ocean breeze on their outdoor patio, or belly up to The Bootlegger, an outdoor tropical bar with a thatched roof. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, or you can book a fire pit and order from their express menu of burgers, sandwiches, tacos, salads, snacks, and sides. Shareables like Jackfruit Tinga Tostadas and Thai Steak Skewers are great for pairing with big jar cocktails like a Watermelon Mojito or Front Porch Blackberry Tea, or satisfy a big appetite with entrees like Mahi Mahi Tacos and Grilled Salmon Pasta.
SOL Mexican Cocina
Featuring flavors inspired by Baja Mexico, SOL Mexican Cocina quickly expanded across Southern California and as far as Scottsdale and Denver, as more and more diners became fans of their eclectic menu of organic and seasonal dishes. Don’t miss the famed Taco + Tequila Tuesday, which offers deals like a Hot & Raw Ceviche for $9 and a six-pack of street tacos for $12, plus discounts on margaritas, all 12-ounce beers for $5, and house wine for $7 from 3 pm to close. But don’t fret if you can’t make it on Tuesday—happy hour offers the same deals from 3–6 pm Monday and Wednesday through Friday. From the regular menus, the award-winning Taco Vampiro is filled with carne asada, guacamole, and pico de gallo, and best paired with the Mezcalero cocktail— featuring hand-muddled passion fruit, guava, and fresh lime, shaken and served with mezcal. Each dish is made fresh every day, along with over 24 house-made salsas.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome or order online for takeout.
A&O Restaurant | Bar
Step out onto the patio of A&O Restaurant | Bar at the Balboa Bay Resort, and you’ll be greeted by an assemblage of yachts and sailboats cruising Newport Harbor. This waterfront dining experience is punctuated by white-washed wood paneling and bright yellow umbrellas, making you feel like you’re in a seaside village in Portofino—save the fact that everyone around you is speaking English. Executive chef Prabeen Prathapan delights diners with Seared Scallops and Miso-Glazed Baquetta Grouper, while cocktails like the Antioxidant Mojito remind you that you’re still in the OC.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
Istanbul Grill
Serving a vast array of Turkish cuisine that ranges from dolmas to hummus and babaganoush, Istanbul Grill is always dependable. With eight types of kebabs to choose from, you can also indulge in house specialties such as the Shepherd Casserole or Okra Stew with lamb. Don’t leave without dessert: the Baklava, Keskul, and Almond Pudding are a great cap to any meal. The friendly staff and convenient location make this place a no-brainer for a quick and satisfying meal.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome, order online for takeout.
The Recess Room
Started by five friends who have known each other since grade school, The Recess Room has its origins on the playground and manages to infuse an element of fun into everything it does. The interior has an industrial feel with iron accents, spinning leather bar stools, and TVs above the bar for watching live sports. You’ll want a photo in the flower archway and porch swing that graces the restaurant’s entrance, but there’s also a pandemic-era tent patio if you prefer to eat outside. Specializing in modern American tapas, choose from options like Baked Fromage Blanc and Jumbo Tiger Shrimp, and wash it down with the Eye of the Tiger, a rum and kumquat marmalade concoction. There are also 24 craft beers on tap, along with a wine selection that highlights the California coast. The Recess Room hosts monthly whiskey tastings and trivia nights—check their calendar for details.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome, reservations via Yelp, and order online for takeout.
ARC Restaurant
Most everything here is cooked on a wood-fire grill and comes away with a distinctive smoky flavor, from the Meatballs and Quail to the Charred Bacon (served with quite possibly the OC’s best Wedge Salad). A well-executed menu of artisanal cocktails, like the Atomic Blonde made with vodka and chardonnay syrup, or the Hyland Old-Fashioned that’s crafted with black walnut bitters, balance out all the earthy, woodsy flavors. If you find yourself near Newport Harbor, stop into their sister location, ARC Butcher & Baker, and pick up an assortment of snacks (including the Shrimp Skewers).
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
Taco Maria
Don’t be fooled by the name: Taco Maria’s more than a simple taqueria (although it does make a particularly memorable Mole de Pato). While the prix-fixe dinner menu changes regularly, it always features elegant, modern interpretations of Mexican food, like a grilled Kurobuta Pork Chop that’s served with bacon chorizo and grilled caraflex cabbage. Chef Carlos Salgado’s dedication and creativity have earned Taco Maria frequent mentions on Southern California best restaurant lists as well as a well-deserved Michelin star. You’ll find this restaurant at SOCO & The OC Mix, a galleria of design shops, restaurants, and boutiques off I-405.
SOCIAL
As the name implies, the Southern-leaning food here is meant to be shared—although you may not want to once the Wood-Fired Steak Frites and Chicken Tinga Empanadas arrive at your table. The brunch menu is familiar, but veers away from overdone dishes to feature unique items like a Pulled Pork Benedict doused in Creole mustard hollandaise and a Breakfast Quesadilla. Stop by on Wednesday when happy hour deals run from 4 pm to close with $7 food and drink specials, plus a couple $5 beer options. Both spots feature expansive indoor and outdoor seating, with fun, aesthetic touches like hanging plants, rattan-enclosed light fixtures, and glowing signs that encourage, “Good Vibes Only.”
How to book: Walk-ins welcome or order online for takeout.
Vaca
Conveniently located near South Coast Plaza and Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Vaca is Top Chef finalist Amar Santana’s tapas spot. The menu is influenced by different regions of Spain, but trust us when we say that his flavor-packed dishes, including the Chicken Cannelloni glazed in foie gras sauce, are unlike anything you’ve tasted before. Steaks are the star of the show, though, including the house specialty: a 50-day Dry-Aged Ribeye. While you’re there, you must try the signature cocktail, the Vaca Tonic, featuring a frozen gimlet, Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic, and Basil Blossom. There are separate cocktail menus that feature vermouth and sherry, for those who want to explore Spain’s fortified wines.
How to book: Reservations are recommended. Order online for takeout.
Vua Bun Bo Cali
Orange County has one of the largest Vietnamese communities in the US, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll find incredible Viet eats in Little Saigon in the plaza across the street from Asian Garden Mall. Vua Bun Bo’s menu isn’t as extensive as some other places, but classics such as the Bone Marrow Soup are fragrant and worth the trip alone. Also popular is the Banh Mi Bo Kho, a beef stew with French bread.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome, delivery via UberEats.
Lola Gaspar
Right in Santa Ana’s Arts District, this cozy, Mexico City-inspired gastropub is perfect for a first date (or second, or third... ). It’s got an intimate vibe, an outdoor patio, and a menu of highly shareable Mexican bites—like Pork Confit Carnitas and Sous-Vide Octopus—and stiff cocktails to boot. Also not to miss: the Bacon-Wrapped Dates stuffed with Danish blue cheese. Enjoy specials like a Modelo and a shot of tequila for $10 on Taco Tuesdays. Perfect for a relaxed night out, this place has been around since 2008 so it’s clearly doing something right.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
Mokkoji Shabu Shabu Bar
The mastermind behind this low-key shabu bar is originally from Dana Point's swanky St. Regis, and it shows in the quality of the produce he throws down on each plate of beef and seafood. Oh, and everything is sided with the traditional shabu veggie trimmings, so be sure to add the actually-really-good Squid Ink Porridge. With three Orange County locations and another in Riverside, there are plans to open additional outposts in Cerritos and San Diego as well.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
Vine Restaurant & Bar
This intimate New American restaurant always has long-time favorites on the menu (Jidori Chicken Schnitzel!), but also always has seasonal goodness. The signature crispy Meyer Lemon and Honey Duck Wings are not to be missed, especially when served with Hand-Cut Herb Fries. Offering over 25 wines by the glass, you may still be tempted to try a craft cocktail such as the Rumplestiltskin, a blend of dark rum, maraschino, and lavender honey. Sit near the open kitchen, or request a table in the wine room.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
Watertable
Watertable is an expansive spot that looks like a hacienda, but feels like a game of Clue thanks to a library, lounge, and several dining rooms. Go early and tuck into a Heritage Breakfast Bowl or Vegan Quiche, or arrive later to enjoy the full menu, which includes stunners like a 32-ounce Prime Tomahawk. The menu highlights seasonal and locally sourced fare paired with artisanal cocktails like the Salvia Vida, with Wilder gin, aperol, and mezcal with a dash of lime juice and rosemary.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome, make reservations online.
LSXO
The Vietnamese food at this speakeasy-within-a-restaurant (secreted in a dimly lit back room inside Bluegold) surpasses even the Pacific Ocean views (which are incredible). It’s the brainchild of the same guy behind Little Sister, so expect strong Southeast Asian flair in dishes like Lamb Satay Noodles and Fried Sea Bass. Located at Pacific City, a retail hub that houses shops and restaurants, you can escape all of the hustle and bustle of the outside world. Look for an unmarked door next to the wine room.
How to book: Reservations available via OpenTable.
Selanne Steak Tavern
If you’re a Ducks fan and (still) weeping over Teemu Selänne’s retirement, traipse on down to his Laguna Beach steakhouse where you can often call him out to his face... which you'll probably do while slamming back the Filet Mignon or Lord Stanley. The wine list features a whopping 2,750 bottles, so if you’re indecisive just focus on their specialty of California cult wines. Located in a historic 1934 home on PCH in South Laguna, you can dine in one of the various dining rooms which include a tavern-style bar or a bistro-style wine room.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome or order online for takeout.
Sushi Noguchi
Chef and owner Hiro Noguchi personally visits the LA fish markets at least four times a week to procure fish from Japan for his strip mall sushi restaurant, which means each bite of his killer omakase is unmatched in taste and quality. Choose from a selection of traditional or fusion-style omakase, which are made by two chefs who have more than 50 years of experience between them. Be sure to order one of their signature specialties, which include Spicy Tuna Tartare and Japanese Ceviche.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
Vientiane Lao Thai
Some Thai restaurants feature a handful of Laotian dishes on their menu, but Vientiane goes hard in the paint when it comes to authenticity. Traditional dishes such as Mok-pa (catfish steamed in banana leaves with herbs and spices) and Nam Khao (crispy rice) are favorites, and the Papaya Salad here is strong and pungent. While parking can be a bit tricky sometimes, it’s worth the effort and service is quick and efficient. If you’re not sure what to order, ask for a recommendation.
How to book: Dine-in and takeout only.
Jack's Bakery
Hidden in the middle of Little Saigon, this tiny Armenian restaurant from the Kelisian family makes everything by hand, which means a well-worth-the-wait menu of hummus and Adana Kebab. No matter what, though, sample the selection of pastries, ranging from Cheese and Spinach Borek to Zaatar Manaish. Jack’s Bakery & Eatery opened in 1988, next to an Armenian church, and has evolved into a spot that welcomes customers who are united by a mutual love of good food.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
SideDoor
This gastropub has its own secret entrance off Poppy Street under a big, red key. Once you enter, you'll be transported back to old England with fireplaces, exposed beams, and appropriate art on the walls. Everything's meant for sharing, but highlights include the Fish & Chips and Prime Rib Chili, as well as their beer and cheese selections. For something you won’t find in a British pub, the menu also offers decadent dishes such as the Uni Pasta with lobster and urchin butter, or a cut of Lawry’s Prime Beef Ribs served with Yorkshire pudding and creamed horseradish. Be sure to save room for dessert, specifically the Dark Chocolate Souffle.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome, order online for takeout or delivery.
The Ranch Restaurant & Saloon
With a dream team in its kitchen, The Ranch Restaurant & Saloon is the only spot in Orange County where you can experience fine dining at its best before heading next door to country line dance at a saloon. Its seasonally driven, farm-to-table menu utilizes organic produce from its farm in the Santa Ana Mountains, with favorite menu items including Country-Fried Texas Quail and the signature 58-ounce Cowboy Ribeye. This is a great place to celebrate a special occasion and the friendly staff always makes you feel at home.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
ADYA
Indian street foods are no longer a challenge to find in OC. Hit up this spot at the Anaheim Packing House for Bhel Puri, Panipuri, and Chickpea Chaat, all of which can be paired with the craft beers on hand. If you’re a stickler for the familiar, a selection of curries and vegetarian options are also available, with fresh naan to save you the trouble of having to lick your plate. Executive chef/owner Shachi Mehra creates dishes that were inspired by street eats from cities she spent time in as a child.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome or order online for takeout.
Tiffany Tse is a Thrillist contributor and sadly only had about 1/8 of these dining options available to her when she lived in the OC. See what she’s eating now by following her at @twinksy.