35 Essential Restaurants You Need to Try in Orange County

In addition to playing home to Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, Orange County is known for its picturesque beaches and its enviable location sandwiched between San Diego to the south and Los Angeles to the north. These days, the sixth-most populous county in the US is also enjoying a new designation as a bona-fide culinary destination worth seeking out on its own.

It makes sense: Orange County is privy to a temperate climate that yields abundant produce all year long, is located a convenient distance from the Pacific Ocean that allows for a bounty of fresh-caught seafood, and has long been home to a growing and diverse population that’s eager to share their expansive culinary heritage.

From farm-to-table fare in Dana Point to a Laguna Beach steakhouse and more, it’s easy to find worthwhile eats in the OC. Whether you feel like digging into a bowl of jambalaya or prefer to indulge in shabu-shabu hot pot, we’ve put together a list of highly rated classics and noteworthy newcomers. So take a drive up or down I-405 to check out these 35 restaurants that are well worth the trek.