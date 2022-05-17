Everywhere You Need to Eat in Little Italy Right Now

With flashy restaurants littered on every corner of Little Italy, it’s easy for a more low-key operation like Shino to get overlooked. While some of its most loyal customers want to keep it that way (sorry, guys!), we couldn’t leave out one of the neighborhood’s best-kept secrets. What this intimate Japanese restaurant with limited seating lacks in size, it more than makes up for in amazing quality. A wide selection of fresh sushi and sashimi is available—salmon belly, yellowtail, scallop, eel, and fatty toro—in addition to plenty of powerhouse rolls, such as the Kitchen Sink (a scallop/salmon beast stuffed with tuna, octopus, shiitake, shishito peppers, and more!) and the Heat Wave dressed with spicy habanero citrus sauce. If you’re looking for more than melt-in-your-mouth sushi, Shino’s got you covered with Japanese small plates like Chicken Karaage and Miso Black Cod.

How to book: Walk-ins welcome, but reservations are encouraged by calling 619-255-2527.