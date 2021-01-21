These Are the Best San Diego Parks and Beaches for Al Fresco Dining

After nearly a year of lockdowns and sheltering in place, it’s a wonder we don’t all look like Tom Hanks in the second hour of Castaway. We say, shed the sweats, grab your mask, and head to the nearest park or beach for an al fresco meal. Whether you’re grabbing a quick sandwich during your lunch break or heading out for an all-day excursion, we’ve assembled a handy list of San Diego’s best parks and beaches, plus our favorite nearby eateries, to keep you safe, sane and well-fed.