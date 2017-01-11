Meet Thrillist San Diego's Best Chefs of 2016

William Eick

All year long, Oceanside's food scene has been slowly heating up, thanks in no small part to a new generation of talented cooks like William Eick who have been fanning the flame and shaking up long-held expectations. Before landing at 608, Eick worked in a variety of restaurant kitchens, including Tomiko, George’s California Modern, and Bistro West, where he was encouraged to grow and develop his own style. He’s found a great home in Oceanside, which he describes as “one of the best chef communities,” adding that “everyone helps each other; nobody is fighting. Everyone is just extremely helpful and supportive of each other.”



At 608, Eick fuses Asian flavors and French techniques into an imaginative (and affordable!) selection of small plates. If you’re stuck on what to order, try the white wine and soy sauce-braised short rib with seasonal vegetables and panang curry -- one of Eick’s signature dishes. The soft egg is also a great choice. “It’s a little bit more out there, but the flavor profiles are just crazy,” says Eick. “It’s a lot of umami, a lot of rich, fatty deliciousness. It’s pretty much just a bunch of seaweed and potato, but it’s done in different techniques so you still have an acidic component, a bitter component, a sweet and spicy and salty. You hit the whole range of flavor.”



Coming soon, 608 is launching a seven-course tasting menu that will be available Wednesday through Sunday for $65 per person. “We don’t want it to be overly pretentious," says Eick. "We want it to be very relaxed, but still have that fine dining food experience.”