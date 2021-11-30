12 Awesome San Diego Restaurants for Large Parties

One of the best parts of the holiday season is the chance to get together with family and friends, and we certainly missed that during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not that the pandemic is over, but with nearly 63% of California’s population fully vaccinated, we’re breathing a sigh of relief and happily making plans to get together with loved ones again. Navigating the culinary scene in San Diego that can accommodate larger groups is a little more complicated than in the past, though, so we’ve done the legwork and gathered a dozen places that can show your group a good time. But plan ahead—larger tables and private rooms are getting booked up fast, so make those reservations while they’re still available. Here are our favorite picks for entertaining en masse: