The Best Restaurants for Somali Food, San Diego's Most Underrated Cuisine

Fatuma Restaurant City Heights Abdikadir Osman opened up Fatuma Restaurant on University Avenue after arriving in the United States and noticing there were a lack of available quality halal options for San Diego Somalis. Diners particularly love the combo plate, where opting for the spaghetti is a must alongside rice and a meat option. Goat is a popular choice -- it’s perfectly fatty and spiced with cumin and curry -- although lamb and chicken are similarly prepared if goat isn’t in your wheelhouse. Appetizers include sambusas, the classic East African staple of fried dough triangles with meat or vegetable filling. Visitors can eat on the floor (in keeping with Somali dining tradition), although sitting at a table is also an option.

Faridas Somalian Cuisine Ridgeview-Webster Start off at Faridas by ordering a tea, which comes Somali-style with lots of sugar and milk, and flavored with cardamom and ginger. Regulars here know the “mixed platter” is the way to go, especially if you have a big group: you get a salad, a protein, rice, pasta, vegetables, and a drink. Lamb, beef, chicken, and tilapia are all on the menu, and you can also get spinach, chicken, potato, and beef sambusas, as well as chicken sandwiches on baguette-style bread. Common at all Somali restaurants, including this one, is a spicy green sauce used to heat up almost any dish in the genre.

Taste of African Cuisine Rolando Billed as one of the most true-to-its-roots joints in town, Taste of African Cuisine hands everyone a banana when they walk in. Don’t like bananas? Deal with it, because you’re getting one; bananas are generally eaten alongside the meal, like a slice of bread or a tortilla. There are no menus here, so go for the classics: obviously a meat and fish platter, rice or spaghetti, and a side of sambusa. Both the meat and fish options are tender and fragrant, and the portions are as generous as the ambiance is lacking -- in other words, the food speaks for itself. Regulars advise skipping the tomato sauce in favor of the green spicy sauce, which packs a bigger punch.

Coffee Time Daily City Heights Better known for its food than its namesake drink, Coffee Time Daily is yet another spot in Little Mogadishu that serves a killer Somali combo plate. One of the smaller options on the strip, the restaurant has no menu to speak of; you just have to know what to order and Mohammed, the owner, will hook you up. With most dishes clocking in below $5, it’s also a steal. Mohammed is serving sambusas; combo plates with rice or spaghetti and goat, beef, chicken and tilapia; nafaqo (potato wrapped around a hard-boiled egg); and a few smaller snacks, like bajiya, made from black-eyed peas.

Cafe Royale Rolando In a section of Rolando referred to as “Little Mogadishu” sits Cafe Royale, which delights patrons with its fresh mango smoothies. The ubiquitous Somali combination platter is on display here, and $11 will get you a heaping pile of meat, white and red rice, and a banana. Regulars here love the sweet-and-sour chicken, along with lamb chops, although other protein options include breaded chicken, goat, tilapia, chicken drumsticks, and meat cooked suqaar style (stir-fry with pepper and onions). Don’t forget the green sauce; Cafe Royale’s is made with serrano peppers.