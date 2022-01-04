12 Essential Sushi Spots You Need to Know in San Diego

After stints at Surfside Sushi in Pacific Beach and Michelin-starred Sushi Tadokoro in Old Town, Soichi Kadoya opened his own restaurant in 2019, earning a Michelin star of his own in 2021. Unlike Sushi Tadakoro’s edomae-style sushi, Soichi specializes in omakase-style fare, served three ways—a petite omakase with three tasting dishes to start, six pieces of nigiri sushi, soup, and homemade ice cream; a regular nigiri omakase with four tasting dishes and twelve pieces of nigiri, soup, and ice cream; and an eight-course omakase specially selected by chef Soichi. In addition, there’s nigiri by the piece, various cut rolls, and a big futomaki roll, plus chirashi bowls, chawan mushi, and an impressive selection of sake. Their fish is sourced from Japanese waters, and shipped same-day to the restaurant, so you’re getting the best of the best. Reservations are booked well in advance and sell out quickly, so check their website for availability.

How to book: Reservations can be made via Tock. Call 619-677-2220 for takeout.