15 Essential Black-Owned Restaurants You Should Know in San Diego

February is Black History Month, when we remember the history of the African diaspora, honor the achievements of Black Americans, and pursue the goal of racial justice and equity. Supporting BIPOC-owned individuals and businesses is one of the most effective ways to make real, ongoing progress as we move, however slowly, along what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. called the long “arc of the moral universe” that “bends towards justice.”

To help you get started, we’ve done the work of compiling a list of our favorite Black-owned restaurants, breweries, and bars in San Diego, for you to enjoy not only during Black History Month, but all year long.