15 Essential Black-Owned Restaurants You Should Know in San Diego

This multifaceted joint offers up several styles of chicken, starting with its signature russet-brown, Southern-style cult favorite, as well as Nashville hot, buttery maple, honey dipped, and smothered, available by the piece, whole bird, or sandwich. The extended offerings here evoke Southern comfort food, including Grit Fritters, Chicken Skin, Gizzards, and Jumbo Bar Wings, naked or tossed in one of a dozen different sauces. Your sweet tooth will be delighted with the huge number of dessert offerings, including a half dozen varieties of cheesecake, plus pies, sky-high layer cakes, and chocolate chip cookies made to order and served warm from the oven.

How to order: Seating is on a first-come basis. Call 619-546-9010 for pickup or delivery directly from the restaurant, or via Uber Eats and other delivery apps.