Dumpling Inn Proves That It's Not Hard to Find Authentic Chinese Food in San Diego

When he made the move, Sun also decided to bring in a new element of intrigue to the already well-established Dumpling Inn by building and housing the newly minted Shanghai Saloon under the same roof. It was a smart move for a lot of reasons, most importantly that the only real criticism Dumpling Inn received at the old location involved the horrible wait to get a table.

“It [was] impossible to get a seat unless you [didn’t] mind waiting for an hour or two, which [wasn’t] feasible for most of us on a lunch or dinner break," wrote Barbarella Fokos for the San Diego Reader. "What had been a quintessential hole in the wall -- tiny, hectic, stressful, but worth the fight for most to get to some of the best damned Chinese food in town -- [became] a place where we could actually sit down and dine without the guilt of knowing there were 20 or 30 people wishing you would hurry it up a little.”