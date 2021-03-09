12 Essential Women-Owned Restaurants You Should Know in San Diego

March is Women’s History Month, when we acknowledge the accomplishments and contributions women have made to our collective history. In the United States, the beginnings of this month of recognition began with the first International Women’s Day in 1911, but the movement really gained traction when the National Women’s History Project (now the National Women's History Alliance) lobbied to establish a National Women’s History Week in 1980. Their success, and the subsequent popularity of the annual celebration, led to Congress passing a law designating March as Women’s History Month in 1987.

Women have made progress towards equality, even holding the second-highest elected office in the land, but it’s still shocking to learn that less than a quarter of chefs in restaurants across the US are women and women chefs/owners number in the single digits, despite making up nearly half of culinary school students at the Culinary Institute of America. While women chefs and restaurant owners face the same general challenges as their men counterparts in the industry (COVID-19, anyone?), they bear the additional burdens of traditional gender norms, which can affect everything from being able to secure financing to raising children in an industry that’s notorious for not providing vacation or sick time off, health insurance, child care, and other typical employment benefits.

Fortunately for us, San Diego’s culinary scene has a long history of influential women in charge of the kitchen, from

Urban Kitchen Group

’s powerhouse Tracy Borkum and dessert guru Karen Krasne to young guns like Priscilla Curiel, whose years honing her craft in her family’s restaurants have culminated in stellar debut venues. Mentorship programs and educational groups, such as the

Mujeres Brew Club

, the

Pink Boots Society

and

San Diego Women in Food

provide support, education, and resources for novices and experienced entrepreneurs alike, but they need your help too. It’s easy to do—support our local women chefs and restaurateurs by eating at their shops and dining rooms, tipping their staff generously, and by encouraging your family and friends to do the same.