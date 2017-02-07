Food & Drink

You've Been Waiting Your Whole Life to Face San Diego's the Kraken Burger

By Published On 02/07/2017 By Published On 02/07/2017
More From Fork Yeah

related

Flaming Blowtorches and Savory Donuts at the Gastro Garage Pop-up

related

Death & Co.'s Flaming Zombie Punch Is Still an Essential NYC Cocktail

related

You Can Get Safe-to-Eat Raw Cookie Dough at this New NYC Dessert Shop

related

The Surfin' California Burrito at Lucha Libre Has a Serious Secret Ingredient

Trending

related

What $2,250 Monthly Rent Gets You in 12 Neighborhoods Across NYC

related

Stories of Restaurant Managers Who Shat All Over Their Employees

related

Soon You'll Never Have to Look at Your Phone in the Car Again

related

14 Sexy TV Shows That Will Blow... Your Mind

Bar owner Ingrid Alvarez and her husband Yuseff Cherney built The High Dive's reputation on its impressive craft beer selection. One Bloody Mary-fueled brainstorming session during brunch resulted in something else regulars could come for: the Kraken, one of San Diego's best burgers. In a world full of sushi burritos, ramen burgers, and the Cronut®, combining two great foods to create an indulgently creative better food has become an art form. But these culinary hybrids don’t even come close to The High Dive’s now-famous dish, a gargantuan burger with two PB&Js holding it together.

If you dare to attempt the Kraken, come with an empty stomach. Starting with a 1lb Angus patty, the burger gains height and flavor with a mound of caramelized onions, four to five slices of bacon, and a heaping amount of Gorgonzola cheese. Two PB&J sandwiches hold the mess together... but these aren’t the sandwiches your mom tucked into your lunch in third grade. The creamy peanut butter is mixed with Sriracha, and the strawberry jam is slathered on so thick it seeps onto your hands when you take your first bite. All the savory, salty, and sweet flavors combine in a surprisingly delicious way.

To find out more about the Kraken without needing at least 17 napkins to cover up the mess, check out the video above.

Sign up here for our daily San Diego email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Ciera Velarde is an editorial production assistant at Thrillist who tries to incorporate peanut butter into most meals. Follow her on Instagram.

1. High Dive Bar & Grill 1801 Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110

Park Bay's High Dive Bar & Grill lives up to its name with a laid-back and fun atmosphere, but surprises with indulgent and zany American food that your typical dive bar surely lacks. Twenty craft beers are on tap, plus a few spirits (options rotate but expect vodka, gin, or rum). Burgers are an obvious choice here, featuring unpredictable takes like a beef patty stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeños. The king of them all is the Kraken, a large beef patty sandwiched between two grilled, Sriracha-infused PB&Js. Swallow that.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why Del Posto's 100-Layer Lasagne Is Still an Essential NYC Dish
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Yep, That's a Goldfish Swimming With Your Sashimi in a Tiki Speakeasy
Destination San Diego

related

READ MORE
Would You Pay $2,000 for a Pizza Topped With 24-Karat Gold?
Fork Yeah

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like