The 14 Sexiest Restaurants in San Diego for a Romantic Date Night

When you have to pull out all the stops, do it at Addison, San Diego’s only two-star Michelin restaurant. Stunning dark wood coffered ceilings, plush textiles, tufted banquettes, and arching panicles of orchids provide stately surroundings without feeling stuffy. Chef William Bradley creates contemporary French nine-course prixe fixe tasting menus that change almost daily, and no detail is left to chance—the most luxurious ingredients are used in dishes so meticulously planned and perfectly plated that you won’t want to defile them with a fork. Service is choreographed to be attentive without being intrusive, and the fun of seeing multiple white tablecloths whisked away and replaced with freshly steamed ones never gets old. Certain dietary requests can be accommodated with at least 48 hours notice.

How to book: Reservations are required and can be made online.