From Beloved Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar: Everything to Know About Tribute Pizza's Cozy New Home

The oven is the heart of the operation

That sleek teal number you’re looking at is a 1,500lb wood-fired Renato oven. It’s right at home in Tribute’s open kitchen, but moving it in wasn’t exactly a cakewalk. Lyons and the crew had to remove three windows, a door, and a piece of the exterior to get the beast inside.

“It took a crew of eight professional equipment movers, two forklifts, two 18-wheelers, eight hours, and a pretty penny,” says Lyons. “But it’s the heart, it’s the engine.”

The oven burns fallen white oak and is connected to a pollution control system that turns the smoke into clean water vapor, reducing the emissions and odor by 96%. Lyons says installing a system like this is something he’s always wanted to do. “Burning wood is tough to rationalize, except for it’s the best way to cook a pizza,” he says. “We wanted a wood-fired oven, so we put a lot of effort into mitigating the effects on the neighborhood and the environment."