Where to Eat and Drink Near Petco Park

It’s no secret that food options at Major League Baseball games are nothing like they were just a few years ago. Fans expect better choices, so of course the San Diego Padres stepped up with some of the best ballpark food in the country. But sometimes, you’d rather not miss the action on the field because you’re standing in endless lines, and eating at a table sounds way better than balancing your meal on your lap. Not to worry, Padres fans have almost endless pre- and post-game options, from Coney dogs to croissants. Here are some of our favorite places to eat and drink near Petco Park: