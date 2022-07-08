Where to Eat and Drink Near Petco Park
From cheap eats to caviar bumps, there’s something for every Padre’s fan. Author: Mary Beth Abate
It’s no secret that food options at Major League Baseball games are nothing like they were just a few years ago. Fans expect better choices, so of course the San Diego Padres stepped up with some of the best ballpark food in the country. But sometimes, you’d rather not miss the action on the field because you’re standing in endless lines, and eating at a table sounds way better than balancing your meal on your lap. Not to worry, Padres fans have almost endless pre- and post-game options, from Coney dogs to croissants. Here are some of our favorite places to eat and drink near Petco Park:
Le Parfait Paris
Best known for its award-winning desserts, macarons, croissants, and crepes, this family-run bakery is owned by Paris transplants Guillaume and Ludivine Ryon, who take pride in offering a genuine French bakery experience. It’s open at 8:30 am, so you can stop in no matter when your game starts. This location also exclusively offers a new menu, Les Nuites Parfaites Thursday–Monday starting at 5 pm, featuring small, shareable bites, as well as classic French bistro fare such as Steak Frites, designed to pair perfectly with Le Parfait’s expansive wine list.
How to book: Seating is on a first-come basis.
Nason's Beer Hall
Nason’s Beer Hall at Pendry San Diego has a polished, upscale vibe with lots of exposed brick, roll-up doors and, of course, dozens of HDTVs, tailgate games, and delicious bites for pre- or post-game fun. The draft list features San Diego brews exclusively, and comes in a reasonably priced five-ounce size or a full pour. Pair Ballast Point Swingin’ Friar Pale Ale or Second Chance Tabula Rasa Porter with Animal-Style Tots, Nason’s Chicken Wings, a Wagyu California Burrito, Achiote Pulled Pork Sliders, and more. Start early weekend games with a leisurely brunch from 10 am–2 pm. The Mimosa Kit has a bottle of Campo Viejo and a carafe of orange juice for $20, and there’s a happy hour daily from 3–5 pm.
How to book: Reservations can be made online. Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.
Westbrew Downtown
WestBrew, the Vista-based craft brewery that specializes in a wide range of styles, including IPAs, of course, as well as ales, stouts, lagers, sours, and more, opened its third location a couple of months ago, conveniently just steps from Petco Park. Comfort food starters like Vegetarian Chili and Achiote Fish Tacos are homey and satisfying, and a quartet of dressed-up dogs (you can sub an Impossible sausage), sandwiches, and salads round out the ever-expanding menu.
How to book: Seating is on a first-come basis.
Half Door Brewing Company
This charming Irish countryside pub serves up more than 20 fresh brews that range from Belgian tripels to barleywines, along with comfort foods like House Sausage Mac and Cheese, Fish and Chips, burgers, and the Infamous Bowl (crispy chicken, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, onion ale gravy, and garlic mash potatoes). The late hours make it an easy choice no matter what time the game ends.
How to book: Seating is on a first-come basis.
The Blind Burro
For authentic south of the border street food with a modern twist, The Blind Burro is the go-to spot downtown. The menu showcases coastal cuisine and spirits, with plates inspired by Baja California, including quesadillas, taco flights, bowls, and burritos, plus a variety of gluten-free options. Score “Amigo Hour” pricing, offered from 3–6 pm, with a selection of house margaritas, beer, wine, and some delicious apps, or a pregame Béisbol Especial—a Modelo tall boy and a Casamigos Blanco shot for $20.
How to book: Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.
Lola 55
Lola 55 scores big with locals for their juicy, mesquite-grilled Filet Mignon Tacos topped with avocado mousse, smoky pasilla salsa, crispy leeks, and jalapeño toreado. Vegetarian options are equally thoughtful—the Squash Blossom Relleno, with house-made beet chorizo stuffed inside the flower and deep-fried, is especially delectable. And while it’s hard to get excited about salad, the Lola Caesar is the exception, made in the original style using whole crisp romaine leaves tossed in traditional anchovy dressing and showers of parmesan and pepper, with stout hunks of toasted bread.
How to book: Indoor and patio seating is on a first-come basis.
Rustic Root
The chill atmosphere pairs well with the rooftop view and watching the parade of people strolling down Sixth Avenue. The cocktail program showcases classics from the 1800s through 1980, along with Rustic Root’s modern editions. The food menu is full of contemporary American fare, featuring inventive takes on both traditional and modern homestyle dishes such as Northwest Sweet & Spicy Salmon (purple potato puree, sautéed spinach, roasted cauliflower, peas, and pickled mustard seeds) and Louisiana Shrimp & Grits (white shrimp, mushrooms, tasso ham, scallions, and aged white cheddar grits).
How to book: Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.
Amplified Ale Works
With a rooftop overlooking Petco Park, Amplified Ale Works pairs great beer with a great view. The music-focused brewery has a nice collection of music memorabilia, and the playlist is always cool. The food menu features excellent pizza, burgers, wraps, and bowls, or lean into the Mediterranean/Middle Eastern side of things with a Mezze Platter, sub falafel in any burger or sandwich, or indulge in a big plate of Doner Fries.
How to book: Seating is on a first-come basis.
Huntress
Big, brawny steaks are the stars at Huntress, but executive chef Marcel Childress shows a deft hand with seafood as well, sugar-spicing a hefty prime rib of salmon or finessing Chilean sea bass with delicate dashi consommé and truffle prawn wontons. The bar program boasts one of the largest selections of Japanese whisky in California, which can be savored in tasting flights or dynamic cocktails.
How to book: Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.
Bang Bang
Bang Bang reopened under new management recently, after shuttering for a year due to the pandemic. It’s pretty much the same place as before, including the gigantic disco ball, and the notorious Ryan Gosling ladies’ room. Expect a great selection of nigiri, sashimi, and a list of specialty rolls like Hello Kitty (spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado in pink soy paper, topped with bay scallops, tempura flakes, chili aioli, and eel sauce). If you don’t like your Bruce Lee roll with a side of party, you can always mellow out in the sushi room.
How to book: Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.
J & Tony’s Discount Cured Meats and Negroni Warehouse
Featuring a ten-seat bar, amaro-centric cocktails, and of course, negronis, J & Tony’s shares an eye-catchingly bizarre space with The Invigatorium, a coffee-centric arm of local brewery Modern Times. Every weekday from 3–6 pm, J & Tony's offers a "tiny tini'' for $2.69, but even more quirky options abound, thanks to Consortium Holdings, the inventive minds behind the concept. If in doubt on where to start, don't overthink it: a classic negroni is always a slam dunk.
How to book: Seating is on a first-come basis.
Madam Bonnies
The historic Hotel Lester building is home to Madam Bonnies, named for Bertha “Bonnie” White, who ran a brothel in the hotel from the 1920s through the 1940s. The cocktail program showcases spirit-forward gin, vodka, and bourbon drinks, light and fruity refreshers, mocktails, wine by the glass or bottle, and a daily selection of beer. Shaved Prime Rib Sliders, and hearty rotisserie meats such as Porchetta, an herb-stuffed pork belly loin with chimichurri and black garlic aioli, are outstanding choices here. There’s also lighter options like the Cavatappi Primavera tossed with seasonal vegetables, cherry tomatoes, garlic, chili flakes, olive oil, and parmesan.
How to book: Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.
Bub's at the Ballpark
Perfect for pregaming or post-game celebrations, Bub’s at the Ballpark opens at 10 am for Padres day games so you have plenty of time to nosh on Ballpark Tots smothered in house-made chili and cheese, grilled onions and sliced hot dogs, or the game-winning Woody Burger that comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tots. The tap list has all your San Diego faves, or opt for the game day special—$6 Shiner Bock drafts or $26 Shiner Bock pitchers.
How to book: Seating is on a first-come basis.
City Tacos
City Tacos has game day covered with their homestyle tacos, including the best-selling Mahi A La Veracruzana—a grilled mahi filet topped with sauteed cherry tomatoes, onion, olives, garlic, capers, chives, and melted asadero cheese, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla and drizzled with lime aioli. Other standouts are the taco-within-a-taco Crunch Time Shrimp Taco (with shrimp, bacon, and cheese in a crispy corn tortilla, pico de gallo, cabbage and avocado, over melted asadero cheese on a flour tortilla) or Cochinita Pibil (slow-cooked pulled pork in traditional Mayan achiote sauce with pickled onions and serrano-habanero salsa.
How to book: Seating is on a first-come basis.
Cerveza Jack's
Cerveza Jack’s Gaslamp evokes the Southern roots of its counterpart restaurant, Cerveza Jack’s Nashville, featuring dishes like Corn, Jalapeno, and Crab Hush Puppies, Crispy Crawfish Tacos, and Jambalaya Penne. The beverage program follows suit with cocktail highlights like Lavender Hooch Sweet Tea, Hot Honey Palomas, and a Peach Bourbon Smash, plus wine and more than forty beers on tap.
How to book: Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.
Operacaffe
If you love authentic Italian cuisine (and who doesn’t?), stop by Operacaffe, an award-winning Gaslamp favorite since 2008. You can’t go wrong with Farfalle Campagnola, with chicken, sun-dried tomato, shallot, and broccoli in light cream sauce, or Filetto Ciao San Diego, featuring a filet mignon wrapped in pancetta, dressed up in a creamy peppercorn, tabasco, and cognac sauce, served with gorgonzola and porcini mushroom farfalle, and paired perfectly with a glass or two of Clemente VII Chianti Classico.
How to book: Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.
Neighborhood
One of the first Consortium Holdings forays into the East Village, Neighborhood is a go-to spot for craft beer, smashed burgers, and elevated pub food like Charred Bone Marrow, Hot Chicken Schnitzel, and the now-ubiquitous caviar bumps. It’s also home to not one, but two hidden speakeasies—the first, Noble Experiment, helped launch San Diego’s reputation as a cocktail destination, and ditched menus in favor of the bespoke model, where unique creations are individually mixed for each customer. Newcomer Youngblood adds to the mystique with a prix-fixe cocktail menu starting at around $65, as well as a collection of rare libations. Hours vary for each venue; check the individual websites for current day/times.
How to book: Seating for Neighborhood is on a first-come basis. Reservations are required for the speakeasies and can be made for Youngblood via OpenTable and for Noble Experiment via OpenTable.