Everything You Need to Know About SD's Super-Hyped Pie Shop

The much-hyped outfit in University Heights has seen lines out the door since its early October official opening. It's a partnership between Torres, who interfaced with many restaurant owners in his previous job at JP Morgan, and chef Suebtrakarh Suebsarakham (Gan, for short), whose resume includes an MBA and a culinary degree from Grossmont College. Torres said his early career path gave him a “head start," but adds “I probably learned more in the last year than I did in all my years at college.”

Seeing an opportunity to fill a void -- San Diego hasn't seen this kind of casual eatery before -- the duo searched for spaces in Little Italy, Barrio Logan, and North Park before deciding on the corner spot in University Heights, a former hair salon that required extensive renovations to accommodate their vision. The entire space was gutted and transformed into a “neighborhood gathering space” with communal tables, roll-up windows, and no outlets or Wi-Fi (a deliberate move to encourage conversation).