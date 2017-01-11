You Can Now Get SD's Best Ramen in North Park -- Say Hello to Tajima's Newest Location

North Park continues its complete and total domination as a leading hot craft-and-culinary neighborhood in San Diego with the addition of Tajima's fifth San Diego location, now open at 3015 Adams Ave next to the new-ish Et Voila French Bistro. Located just steps away from the corner of Adams Ave and 30th St (in that squishy area restaurants boast as North Park but reallllly should be considered Normal Heights), the Art-Deco-meets-Japanese-influence venue designed by BASILE Studio boasts 1,300sqft of pure ramen paradise for up to 48 people at a time.

Not as obviously BASILE-esque as many of the studio’s other projects (marble and copper accents are kept to a pleasantly surprising minimum), the new Tajima’s interior mixes luxurious Asian-inspired touches like red lacquer booths and polished wood paneling with more rustic accents like exposed beams and brick to create a cozy blend of opulence and approachability. It's the most industrial of its SD locations, but that doesn't make it any less homey than the others.