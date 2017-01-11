The Best San Diego Beachfront Hotels, Restaurants & Hangouts

Finding restaurants or bars by the beach that aren't overrun by tourists or don’t totally suck can be a challenge. Syrupy margaritas, greasy tacos with shredded iceberg lettuce (NO), and outrageous prices can be hard to avoid in areas where out-of-towners rule. If you’re looking to avoid the traps while taking in the ocean views, you've come to the right place. These bars and restaurants will answer your food and ambiance desires, while avoiding the tourist melodrama.
JRDN
Pacific Beach
Located right on the boardwalk of bustling PB, JRDN is Tower 23 Hotel’s signature restaurant. On any given day, you’ll see this restaurant and bar packed with locals and the chill tourists, enjoying mimosas for brunch on the patio, or multiple dinner courses in the indoor dining area. American fare is the specialty here. The lobster BLT. is a lunch favorite, as well as Mama’s French toast for brunch, and don’t forget to build your own mimosa, with either cava or prosecco while you're avoiding people snapping photos of our beachfront every two seconds.
Draft
Mission Beach
Craft beer and San Diego go hand-in-hand. Add in beach views, and you’ve got yourself a winning combo. On Mission Beach's boardwalk, Draft sports a 31ft TV screen and 69 beers on tap to fulfill any beer-drinker’s needs. Not just a place for getting sloshed, weekend brunch features hearty dishes like the breakfast mac with bacon, gruyere cheese, and a sunnyside egg, and sweet bites like the house donuts with bacon and cream cheese.
1500 Ocean
Coronado
Inside the Hotel Del Coronado, with the high volume of tourists continually roaming around, you’d think 1500 Ocean would be a let down, but you'd be wrong. Appointed in 2014, Chef de Cuisine Meredith Manee pulls ingredients from the hotel’s on-site garden, provided by the Berry Good Food Foundation, a foundation dedicated to supporting local, sustainably-grown food. An outdoor patio with views of the beach and ocean breezes complement the restaurant’s seafood-centric menu.
Candelas on the Bay
Coronado
This elegant Mexican restaurant is situated on the edge of Coronado’s Ferry Landing. A popular place for special events, few realize that in addition to having a lovely space, it also has a Sunday brunch buffet from 11am-3pm that includes bottomless mimosas. A place made for day drinking, Candelas has floor to ceiling windows, perfect for people-watching and beach-gazing. Food delights include chilaquiles, crepes, street tacos, as well as martinis, like the mango chili and horchata.
South Beach Bar & Grille
Ocean Beach
Everyone knows about South Beach’s incredible fish tacos. The winner of numerous “Best Fish Taco” awards around the city, South Beach's have giant, pieces of fried freshly-caught fish engulfed in your choice of a flour or corn tortilla. This casual spot is continually packed with people enjoying a taco, catching a game, or enjoying a drink or two at the busy bar. It’s also perfectly situated at the end of Newport Avenue in laid-back OB, just steps from the beach.
C Level
Harbor Island
Alright, this one isn’t exactly located on a beach, but it still has an incredible view and is literally on top of the water in secluded Harbor Island. An out-of-towner and local crowd pleaser, it’s tucked on the patio behind its formal companion, Island Prime. C Level captures stunning views of the bay and downtown skyline, as well as tasty American bites like a sherried lobster bisque, Chef Deborah’s pepita and sesame crusted brie, a lobster and fontina BLT sandwich, and fish and chips.
Originally from Chino, California, Michelle moved to San Diego in 2000 to attend San Diego State University, and never left. The daughter of immigrant parents from Quito, Ecuador, she’s a fluent Spanish speaker, a lover of travel, a foodie, a wannabe yogi, and an accomplished freelance writer. Follow her life adventures on her website and on Twitter @MichellePoveda.
