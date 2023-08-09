Get Hooked on San Diego’s Newest Fish and Chips Spot

As if we needed more reasons to love Oceanside, Brine Box, the newest endeavor from Davin and Jessica Waite, has opened on the historic Oceanside Pier. The Waite’s, who have been a critical force in the emergence of Oceanside as a true culinary destination in Southern California, are known for their commitment to zero- and low-waste measures at their plant-based outpost, The Plot, and sustainable seafood practices at their popular sushi restaurant Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub and poke spot Shootz Fish & Beer.

The new concept is inspired by Davin’s childhood years in England, where he regularly visited chippies, or fish and chip shops common in English seaside towns. SoCal native and longtime employee at Wrench and Rodent and The Plot, Rachel Hurley, has been brought on as chef de cuisine, where she’ll manage the day-to-day operations, as well as creating the seasonal menu. Seafood is sourced from local purveyors, including fishmonger Tommy Gomes of Tunaville Market, a longtime friend of the Waites, and TransparentSea Farm. The menu will highlight whatever type of fish is seasonally available; summertime varieties like halibut, tuna, and yellowtail are currently on the menu; come winter, rockfish, and lingcod are more prevalent.