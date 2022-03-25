13 Essential Women-Owned Restaurants You Should Know in San Diego

Every March during Women’s History Month, we acknowledge the accomplishments and contributions women have made to our collective history. This month of recognition began in the United States in 1911, with the first International Women’s Day. The movement began in earnest, though, when the National Women’s History Project (now the National Women's History Alliance) lobbied to establish a National Women’s History Week in 1980. Their success, and the subsequent popularity of the annual celebration, led to Congress passing a law designating March as Women’s History Month in 1987.

While women have made some progress towards equality, even holding the second-highest elected office in the land, it’s troublesome to learn that less than 25% of chefs in restaurants across the US are women. Even more shocking—women chefs/owners number in the single digits, despite making up nearly half of culinary school students at the Culinary Institute of America. In addition to the same general challenges that their male counterparts in the industry face (COVID-19, anyone?), women chefs and restaurant owners bear the additional burdens of traditional gender norms, which can affect everything from being able to secure financing to raising children in an industry that’s notorious for not providing vacation leave or sick time, health insurance, child care, and other typical employment benefits.

San Diego’s culinary scene has a long history of influential women in charge of the kitchen, from Urban Kitchen Group’s powerhouse Tracy Borkum and dessert guru Karen Krasne to young guns like Priscilla Curiel, whose years honing her craft in her family’s restaurants have culminated in stellar venues that attract national attention. Mentorship programs and educational groups, such as the Mujeres Brew Club, the Pink Boots Society and San Diego Women in Food provide support, education, and resources for novices and experienced entrepreneurs alike, but they need your help too. It’s easy to do—support our local women chefs and restaurateurs by eating in their dining rooms, which span Mexican and Filipino cuisine, exciting newcomers, breweries, and more. To celebrate Women’s History Month, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite woman-owned restaurants, breweries, and bars in San Diego, for you to enjoy not only during March, but all year long. Don’t forget to tip generously.