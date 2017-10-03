The San Francisco Oyster Happy Hours Guide You Desperately Need

You know what would be the best happy hour ever? Rent Happy Hour. You know what's never, ever, ever gonna happen, though? Rent Happy Hour. That's why we're focusing our attention on the next best thing: oyster happy hour. Here are 37 spots all over SF doing super-cheap bivalve-age (23 of which are NEW happy hours since we debuted this thing last spring).
Also these little guys are storied aphrodisiacs, so if any of you get laid as a result of this list, we accept full credit.
El Rio
3158 Mission St
The Deal: Free (!!!) on Fri at 5:30pm. Get there when it starts, 'cause they go quick.
Ichi Kakiya
3369 Mission St
The Deal: $1 Cove Miyagi oysters from Tomales Bay from 5:30-7pm, Mon-Sat.
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St
The Deal: $1 oysters. Tuesdays. 11:30am-9:30pm.
Wasabi Bistro
524 Castro St
The Deal: $1 oysters, 3-6pm daily. (Bonus: small beers and small hot sakes are only $2.50 then, too.)
The Ramp
855 Terry Francois St
The Deal: $1 oysters on Mondays from 4:30-7pm, and Thursdays from 11am-7pm. (FYI: beers are only $5 then, too.)
Waterbar
399 The Embarcadero
The Deal: $1 oysters daily, 11:30am-5:30pm.
SB40
Pier 40
The Deal: $1 oysters, Tues-Fri, 5-7pm.
Waterfront Restaurant
Pier 7
The Deal: 99-cent oysters (think of all the extra pennies you'll have!), Mon-Fri, 3-6pm.
Fog City
1300 Battery St
The Deal: From 4-6pm, Mon-Fri, you can get in on Fog City's "Oyster Club Happy Hour," where on-the-half-shell deliciousness is $1.50 per, BUT comes with oak barrel-aged hot sauce (!!), shallot mignonette, and Italian parsley.
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St
The Deal: Oysters will only run you a single George Dub from 3-6pm, Mon-Sat (plus you can also snag $1 dumplings, $4 beers, and $6 cocktails!).
Plouf
40 Belden Pl
The Deal: $1 Fanny Bay oysters on the half-shell, Mon-Fri, 2:30-5:30pm.
Brindisi Cucina di Mare
88 Belden Pl
The Deal: One-buck oysters, Mon-Fri, 5-7pm.
Gaspar Brasserie
185 Sutter St
The Deal: Score oysters for a buck, Mon-Fri, from 4-6pm, plus (bonus deals!) $1 deviled hen's eggs and $3 pomme frites.
The Barrel Room
415 Sansome St
The Deal: $2 oysters, Mon-Sat, 4-5:30pm. Boom.
Eagle Cafe
Pier 39
Belly up to the bar every Mon-Fri and get oysters for $1.50 from 3-6pm.
Boxing Room
399 Grove St
The Deal: Half-priced oysters (selected daily by excellent, Saints-loving Exec Chef Justin Simoneaux), Mon-Fri, 11:30am-6pm.
Woodhouse Fish Co.
1914 Fillmore St
The Deal: $100 oysters (JK, they're $1), Tuesdays only, 11:30am-10pm.
Mission Street Oyster Bar
2282 Mission St
The Deal: $1.50 oysters, Mon-Fri from 12-6pm, Saturday and Sunday $2 all day long.
Hog & Rocks
3431 19th St
The Deal: $1 oysters (you're gonna wanna write this down), Mon-Fri from 5-6:30pm, Sat from 11:30am-5pm, Sun all day/until they run out.
Picaro
3120 16th St
The Deal: The Spanish have an appreciation for small, delicious food and copious napping. Indulge in one of these things with $1 oysters all day every day and speed along the napping with its $10 pitchers of sangria available at happy hour.
El Capitan
1123 Folsom St
The Deal: $1 oysters during its 5-6:30pm happy hour, nightly.
District
216 Townsend St
The Deal: One George Washington per oyster, Mon-Fri, 4-6pm; Sat, 5-7pm.
Hyde Street Seafood House & Raw Bar
1509 Hyde St
The Deal: A dozen oysters for $15, from 5-7pm, every damn day of the week.
Tataki South
1740 Church St
The Deal: $1 oysters, Wednesday, 5-7pm.
Sotto Mare
552 Green St
The Deal: $1.50 West Coast oysters, Mon-Sat, 11am-9:30pm.
Ferry Plaza Seafood
653 Union St
The Deal: $1 oysters, Tues-Sat, 2:30-5:30pm.
Parkside Tavern
1940 Taraval St
The Deal: $1 oyyyyyyyyysters, Mon-Fri, 4-6pm.
B Restaurant and Bar (Yerba Buena Gardens -- Upper Terrace)
720 Howard St
The Deal: $1 half-shellers, Tues-Fri, 4:30-6:30pm.
Anchor & Hope
83 Minna St
The Deal: Hit its Oyster & Stout happy hour for $1 oysters (rotating chef selection), Mon-Fri, 4:30-6pm, plus you can pick up a half-dozen oysters and a North Coast Old 38 Dublin Dry Stout for $11.
Oola
860 Folsom St
The Deal: $1.50 oysters, Mon-Thurs, 5-7pm; Fri, 4-7pm.
Skool
1725 Alameda St
The Deal: $1 oysters, Sun, 11:30am-3pm.
Cockscomb
564 4th St
The Deal: If you can get through the name of the place without giggling, Chris Cosentino and co. are offering oysters that’ll cost you one clam, Mon-Thurs, 5-6pm.
Novela
662 Mission St
The Deal: Hit up its "Stirred, Shaken, and Shucked" oyster happy hour every Monday at 4pm for $1 oysters served with house-made mignonette (and 20% off bottles of wine).
Mission Rock Resort
817 Terry Francois Blvd
The Deal: 99-cent oysters, Mon-Fri, 3-7pm.
Mayes Oyster House
1233 Polk St
The Deal: Oysters are $1.25 daily from 5-7pm. All of the other time, they're $3.
Farallon
450 Post St
The Deal: Six for $6, Tues-Sat, 4:30-6pm.
Bar Crudo
655 Divisadero St
The Deal: $1 Pickering Passage oysters from Washington (order by the half-dozen or dozen), Tues-Sun, 5-6:30pm.
Since 1978, El Rio has been serving up cheap drinks and hot beats on its expansive back patio. This Mission dive is a staple of the San Francisco gay bar scene with its packed barbecues, killer Sunday parties (like Hard French), live music, pool tables, shuffleboard, and serious dance vibes. Come for the free oysters every Friday at 5:30pm, but bring cash for your drinks.
ICHI Kakiya is an oyster bar focused on sustainable seafood and Japanese bar dishes. The menu is small (oysters, clams, scallops, and a few salads and steamed seafood dishes), but every single item is thoughtful and, even better: super tasty. Thanks to the drink menu -- there are a half-dozen sakes, three beers on tap, and lots of seafood-friendly sparkling and white wines -- it's basically the perfect place for a second or third date. And not just ‘cause of the oysters. But also, fine, ‘cause of the oysters.
Whether you find yourself in the Castro or Lower Pac Heights, Woodhouse Fish Co. is your go-to for New England-style seafood in a nautical setting. Nosh on packed-to-the-brim lobster rolls, three styles of clam chowder, and dollar oysters all day on Tuesdays. Although this casual joint doesn’t demand attention, you’ll still find superb cioppino and perfectly cooked fish that rival those at Woodhouse’s fine dining counterparts.
This neighborhood sushi spot has all your basic seafood needs covered, as well as an ample vegetarian sushi selection. But the real deal: $1 oysters, 3-6pm daily (Bonus: small beers and small hot sakes are only $2.50 then, too.)
Hanging out in a shipyard while drinking sounds like a potentially dangerous combination, but at The Ramp, it’s nothing but a good idea. Open for brunch, lunch, and evening appetizers (the menus are American and seafood-centric), this popular waterfront hole-in-the-wall is situated directly next to the San Francisco shipyard in Dogpatch, meaning the views of tankers are exceptional -- and so is the brunch lineup, particularly the top-notch Bloody Marys and the juicy Angus beef burgers on locally baked buns. Not to mention, if you stick around long enough (and down enough drinks), there's live Latin music and outdoor dancing later in the day.
Waterbar is a two-story restaurant on the Embarcadero with mind-numbing views of the Bay Bridge and Treasure Island. You come here for two reasons: to take in the aforementioned views and to eat oysters. The seafood-centric menu features all of that seasonal, locally sourced good stuff, but the best thing about Waterbar is the daily $1 oyster happy hour and chilled glasses of white wine.
Finally bringing its talents to South Beach, SB40 is a World Series-inspired do-over of an old waterfront Filipino foodery that adds appropriate amounts of orange and black to the interior of an already awesome three-patio'd building, plus a 12-seat mahog
Located at Pier 7 in The Embarcadero, Waterfront's a two-stories-and-a-patio fine dining restaurant with some killer views of the Bay. With a menu that leaves little to complain about, you have your choice of excellent local seafood, steaks, and pastas. The standout? Bacon wrapped chicken breast. That's right, bro, two meats at once.
When Chef Bruce Hill (Zero Zero, Bix, Picco in Larkspur) decided to take over and remake the legendary Fog City Diner, it was a calculated risk. After all, the diner was a legend. But his revitalization was spot-on, and the burger he brought to this party (which he has claimed would happily be his last meal) is easily one of the best in the city. The combination of the smoked tomato aioli, house-made American, thin patty, dill pickle, and onion create what in many ways is the perfect version of the upscale diner burger. Even better? You can get the burger and the rest of the menu plus cocktails like a raspberry-based Negroni from 7am 'til 2am.
E&O Kitchen and Bar is a go-to spot to refuel when duty (and shopping) drag you to Union Square. The menu encompasses a myriad of Asian foods, which means you can get pad Thai, Indonesian fried rice, and Malaysian curry all in one sitting. Spanning three floors, this massive place will always have a seat available for you.
French cuisine meets seafood heaven at this Belden Place restaurant. The low-key vibe belies its high-quality fare, which includes fresh oysters, mussels, Hawaiian butter fish, and real crab cakes. Prix fixe menus are available for lunch and dinner, while mussels are always $1 at the bar during happy hour. If seafood isn’t your bag, try the seared duck breast or rack of lamb.
Tucked in the international culinary heaven that is Belden Place alley, Brindisi is named an Italian province known for its fresh seafood. The signature dish here is linguini allo scrigno, which bathes clams, mussels, tiger shrimp and calamari in a spicy tomato sauce over homemade pasta. You can’t go wrong with any of Brindisi’s seafood entrees, which can be enjoyed on the patio for extra European flair, but the oyster happy hour and free bread with pesto sauce are also worth a trip.
This Parisian-style brasserie in FiDi is the kind of place you'd bring a date if you wanted that date to go on for hours. For starters, the dark wood interior, red leather banquettes, textured walls, and chandeliers practically ooze sex appeal. The downstairs restaurant serves a menu of classic French food with a Northern California twist, but there are some pure bistro staples like Croque Monsieur and steak frites. Upstairs in the Cognac Room bar, you'll find the largest selection of brandy drinks in San Francisco.
Go to the Barrel Room for the wine and the food; stay for the secret speakeasy underneath the main floor (it's called The HogsHead Reserve). Seriously though, The Barrel Room is a great Financial District spot to meet friends or colleagues after work because it has a huge range of drinks available. The rotating wine menu focuses on a new region every three months, and wines are served by the glass or as flights. If you prefer something brown, they have flights of whiskey as well. Win/win.
A favorite of tourists and locals a like, this Fisherman's Warf spot has something for everyone - including $1.50 oysters from 3-6pm every Monday through Friday.
This Hayes Valley gem, situated in the back of a spacious former 19th-century Standard Shirts Factory, will satisfy all your Creole cravings with classics like oysters, hushpuppies, fried green tomatoes, black eyed peas, and po’boys. The theme carries over to the cocktail menu, where New Orleans favorites like the Milk Punch or Ramos Gin Fizz can help you pretend you're actually in the Big Easy and don’t have to go to work tomorrow.
This SF seafood institution may well have the best lobster roll in SF. Loads of lobster chunks are mixed with housemade lemon aioli and celery and then stuffed into the buttered and grilled split top bun. You'll also find oysters, above average clam chowder, finely fried fish & chips and other sea-centric specialties. Round out your meal with an Anchor Steam and some sourdough bread pudding for dessert.
This seafood market-cum-restaurant is a known spot for deliciously fresh fare.
What's better than an oyster bar? A ham and oyster bar! The team behind Maverick and blessed SF with this delicious double-threat, a rustic slate-walled joint sporting a dark walnut bar, a streetside patio, and, oh yeah, so much ham and oysters! Hit happy hour weekdays from 5-6:30pm for select dollar oysters and $7 cocktails like smoked margaritas and whiskey sours.
The Spanish have an appreciation for small delicious food and copious napping. Indulge in one of these things with $1 oysters all day every day and speed along the napping with their $10 pitchers of sangria available at happy hour.
Latin-Caribbean restaurant and bar El Capitan lights up the Folsom Corridor with vibrant flavors and a lively social setting. Long reclaimed wood tables create a communal environment perfect for sharing small plates of oysters, ceviche, and poke. Hit their outdoor patio and beer garden to enjoy a few cold one or a pitcher (or two) of housemade sangria.
Tucked away amid the sports bars and breweries of AT&T Park, this South Beach wine bar serves small plates, house-made charcuterie, and wines-by-the-glass from a super-extensive wine list. The industrial chic-meets-neighborhood vibe provides a happy and intimate escape from the rowdy baseball fans.
A seafood staple in Nob Hill, Hyde Street Seafood shines with oyster specials and creamy lobster bisques, as well as fish baked in parchment paper, or "en papillote." Its $1 oyster happy hour never fails to bring out the crowds, but know that the parking situation can get a little difficult.
A sushi restaurant with a sustainable focus, this seafood spot seeks to respect the art of Japanese cuisine just as it seeks to respect the dangers of over-fishing. Stop by for some responsibly sourced fish, and if you happen to come on a Wednesday, get $1 oysters, 5-7pm.
This aggressively nautical North Beach seafood sanctuary is a San Francisco institution, with some of the best chowder-filled bread bowls in a city full of them, $1.50 oyster specials on Mondays and Saturdays. The wait can be long and the waitstaff can be salty (but in a charming "we've been doing this a while" kind of way), but once you have a bite of velvety, bacon-y, clam chowder you won't be thinking about anything else.
The North Beach location allows Ferry Plaza Seafood to expand their menu, but you can still rely on favorites like Dungeness crab melts to stick around.
Park Tav's a great place to hunker down for a boozy and delicious brunch. Indulge in their oyster deal and sip on a juicy, fresh mimosa.
Located atop the Yerba Buena Gardens waterfall, B Restaurant & Bar is a beautiful, well-lit spot for a cocktail or dinner with a panoramic view. B offers $1 oysters during happy hour and also serves certain drinks by the pitcher, making this a great after-work spot for the bustling SoMa crowd. The local ingredient-based menu and raw bar features po-boy sliders, fried mac & cheese with spicy aioli, and edamame falafel.
An 88-seat resto housed in a century-old mechanic's garage (exposed brick, trestle ceiling, roll-up metal door), Hope represents San Francisco's legendary seafood badassery, as applied to equally storied Eastern Seaboard fare.
A modern American restaurant, Oola in SOMA is known for its San Franciscan way of using local, sustainable, and organic ingredients. Brick walls and 18ft ceilings invoke a contemporary vibe fit for the brunch and dinner crowds. During the late-night hours, the bar becomes the star of the space and feels like a large, all-inclusive cocktail party.
Skool is a Potrero Hill gem serving up seafood and Asian fusion food. The space has a sun-soaked dog-friendly patio that's a hit for brunch and $1 oysters. You won't find any sushi on the Japanese-leaning menu, but you will find mix-and-match dishes like monkfish liver mousse, Dungeness crab deviled eggs, and Japanese fried chicken and waffles.
Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino celebrates the many tastes of San Francisco with his lauded restaurant Cockscomb. Warm, welcoming, and a bit rustic, Cockscomb welcomes diners for lunch and dinner with “nose to tail” delicacies like beef heart tartare, braised lamb shoulder, and pork belly with fermented black bean aioli and fried clams. Classic cocktails like San Francisco’s own Pisco Punch round out the menu for a uniquely delicious night out.
This book-themed cocktail bar in SOMA is one of the most glamorous places to drink in San Francisco. Everything about Novela sticks to the theme, from the chromatically-organized library and vintage card catalog cabinet to the drinks named after literary characters (Jay Gatsby, Christopher Robin, Severus Snape). A private bar, appropriately called the Hemingway Room, is available for special events.
On those all-too-precious sunny days in SF, there’s nothing more quintessentially summer than finding a patio by the water and savoring cocktails while slurping oysters and enjoying stunning views of the bay. Mission Rock Resort knows this all too well, hence the 99-cent oysters weekdays from 3-7pm, pristinely sourced seafood, and refreshing cocktails like pineapple daiquiris and pisco punch.
Mayes is back on lower Polk, under new ownership and seriously classed up with chocolate brown leather booths, a refinished fireplace, and a frontal chill area bedecked with tortoise shell lounge chairs.
How to make your seafood taste even fresher? Enjoy it while sitting in Farallon's underwater dreamlike decor. Each room has a different sophisticated nautical theme -- our favorite being The Jellyfish Room. And be sure not to miss the daily oyster happy hour.
If Nopa made the Divisadero neighborhood what it is today, Bar Crudo solidified its status as a golden dining destination. For over a decade, Bar Crudo has been serving up a seriously good happy hour and dinner that’s ideal for family visits. It’s perpetually packed and one of the city’s most underrated restaurants, with a bumping happy hour that features dollar oysters, fish tacos, and sumptuous seafood chowder. Don’t miss the crudo sampler, uni avocado toast, and lobster burrata salad at this small restaurant that packs a punch.