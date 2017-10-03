6 brand-spanking-new SF spots you've gotta try

Because you were totally busy cutting out pictures of Ben Affleck's head and pasting them on Batman's body, chances are you've missed out on quite a few Summer openings in SF. But since we heart you, we've gone to the trouble of rounding up a list of six you probably didn't know about that're totally worthy of a spot in your bars/restaurants/beer halls utility belt.
Royal Tug Yacht Club
Union Square
Just when you were thinking the Bullitt/Tonic/Soda Popinski's/Wild Hare/Lightning Tavern hyphenate family couldn't get any bigger, they've gone and Duggar'd it with another, and this one's close enough to Union Square to be easily accessible, but not close enough for tourists to find. Along with a delicious mojito made with bourbon, they also have Big Buck Hunter, which you can play while a giant squid judges your sportsmanship from the ceiling.
Ramen Izakaya Goku
The Mission
Not named for the guy who finally defeated Vegeta after, like, 20 episodes of powering up, this Goku is instead a Mission ramen spot sporting five different types of noods, plus a wide assortment of modern Japanese tapas, like sweet and spicy chicken wings (or a million other things you see in this picture).
Blue Barn Polk
Polk St
Blue Barn's much needed second location (if you've ever tried to squeeze into the other) has finally hit the Polk St corridor, ensuring you can get your delicious spicy Buffalo grilled chicken sando before 1) heading out to get your bro on, or 2) sticking around to get your classy bro on at their new-to-this-iteration wine bar.
Mission Public
The Mission (duh)
If you're on a break from your intense work day at Kink.com (man, you sure feel chained to your job), you may want to check out this lunch spot from a graphic designer and his friends who've known each other for years, with a bar made of old doors and an evolving menu of sandwiches like the Roast Beef South with pepper jack, roasted red peppers, and tapatio aioli (!!). Plus, they should have beer and wine coming in soon!
The Beer Hall
Upper Market
Proving that Upper Market can be worth going to for things other than a good scare, TBH is a spot devoted to that drink that makes everything better (surprise, it's beer!), with 20 on-tap California brews, including a couple made exclusively for the spot from MateVeza and Armstrong (an SF nanobrewery), PLUS a selection of bottled beers for purchase to go or for drinking in-house with no corkage fee.
SliderBar Berkeley
Berkeley
If you've ever wanted to pick up a Hot Chick in Berkeley, good luck!! Haha no but, seriously, SliderBar's just opened their Berkeley location, where you can grab all the deliciousness that made the SF location great (aforementioned Hot Chick included), plus a couple of newbies like the 49ers-friendly Red & Gold w/ red pepper sauerkraut and corned beef brisket, and also bottomless happy hour cocktails. Yes. That.
A truly local deli that serves out salads, soups, and sammies, getting most of their ingredients from organic and local producers.
The third location of the Palo Alto-based mini-burg chain, this iteration of SliderBar will seat 45, have 15 beers/wines on draft, and dish out the same great sliders that you know and love.
From the team responsible for Men Oh Ramen, Shabuway, and Waraku comes, you guessed it, another ramen spot for your slurping pleasure. These guys obviously have the rich soup game down, so it’s no wonder that the spicy tonkotsu is one of our favorite bowls in the Mission. You can also find izakaya here, so save room for lots of fried seafood small plates (like octopus balls and squid legs), monkfish liver, and hamachi sashimi and wash it all down with a nice cold Sapporo.
This craft-beer bar and bottle shop is tucked inside a luxury apartment building at Market and 10th, but that’s truly the only thing not to like about it. There are 20 beers on draft (almost all of which are from California), but don’t worry, it’s not like you’ll have had them all before; these guys focus on limited edition, seasonal or specialty brews. Plus, there are over 200 bottles you can buy and take home, so you’re pretty much guaranteed to find a bunch of stuff you’ve never tried. Grab a booth if you’re staying a while (you are) and just try not to take a selfie in front of the wall covered in thousands of colorful bottle caps.
Recently moved from Mission St, MP's a cozy little cafe and breakfast spot.
A nautically themed bar that features such great seafaring games as Big Buck Hunter HD.