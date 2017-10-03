6 brand-spanking-new SF spots you've gotta try

1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94102 (Upper Market)

This craft-beer bar and bottle shop is tucked inside a luxury apartment building at Market and 10th, but that’s truly the only thing not to like about it. There are 20 beers on draft (almost all of which are from California), but don’t worry, it’s not like you’ll have had them all before; these guys focus on limited edition, seasonal or specialty brews. Plus, there are over 200 bottles you can buy and take home, so you’re pretty much guaranteed to find a bunch of stuff you’ve never tried. Grab a booth if you’re staying a while (you are) and just try not to take a selfie in front of the wall covered in thousands of colorful bottle caps.