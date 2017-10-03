6 new places to eat and drink in San Francisco POSTHASTE

While spending your time preparing for Batkid's appearance (buying signs, calling in sick,
getting tons of Kleenex for the tears manly things, etc.), you may have managed to miss some awesome new bar and restaurant openings this month, which's why we went ahead and wrote this: a roundup of SF's six coolest new places to eat and drink.
OddJob
SOMA
From some of the guys behind Big (RIP), this new steampunkish SOMA drinkery has both a glass bar top with a working steel conveyer belt underneath (!), AND a Rube Goldberg-type contraption that makes drinks via different lever pulls. Oh and duh, all of the drinks have Bond ties, like the Pussy Galore, which you see, like, every Saturday night... because you volunteer at the SPCA!
Ala Romana
Nob Hill
Helmed by an A16 alum, this casual spin-off of Russian Hill's Allegro Romano is almost all dark wood, and features an extensive wine list along with traditional Italian fare like ricotta gnocchi and four different "Roman-style" pizzas.
Nico
Laurel Heights
From an owner/chef who boasts some serious chops (Luce, Manresa) and a restaurant-name-inspiring nickname (Nico!), this French brasserie in Laurel Heights is a cozy spot (pewter bar, wood accents) that'll ply you with goat cheese beignets (French donuts), and mains like leg of lamb with butternut squash & panisse, or pork belly with lentil and apple.
Pan Grill Sandwich Shop
Embarcadero, Fisherman's Wharf, North Beach/Telegraph Hill
Butterfly Restaurant has spun-off a little sandwich shop in its to-go window where you can get delicious Asian sandwiches like pork katsu and kimchi pulled pork on a homemade milk bun. As for the non-sandwich awesomeness? Try bowls of ahi tuna poke or hanger steak niku on white or forbidden (!) rice (oh.).
Stone's Throw
Russian Hill
Housed in the former Luella space, this quaint Russian Hill, California-style eatery is the first-ever restaurant to partner with Uber (because parking in Russian Hill is the 7th Circle of Hell). Just show them proof you took an Uber to the restaurant, and you get 5% off your bill, plus you can grab "Da Burga" which comes "dressed & ready" with everything-tater tots.
Copan
Oakland
Okay, okay, there are really only FIVE new openings in San Francisco, but Temescal is basically an SF annex, right? And if it isn't, maybe it totally should be so we could take credit for this new Korean spot. The chef's worked in Hong Kong and Tokyo and's doing mostly traditional fare like bulgogi and pork belly, but also has some more interesting twists like the beef tartare with pine nuts, Korean pear, and sesame oil.
Brought to you by the fellows behind Big and Public Works & Jones, OddJob specializes in making the "working man's cocktail". Head on over to the back bar SRO and get custom cocktails to satisfy your beverage needs.
Ala Romana, a brand new pizzeria and Italian food mecca, just opened in Nob Hill and is receiving great reviews. Get down there before they run out of food!
For a Michelin-starred restaurant, Nico is pretty damn accessible. You don’t have take much time pondering over Chef Nicolas Delaroque’s menu, because there’s one five-course tasting menu every night for a reasonable $55. The cuisine is decidedly French and always seasonally inspired, like Winter’s Duck with Brussels Sprouts, Satsuma and Olive and Pompano with Carrot, Squash and Fenugreek. Expertly selected wine pairings are available if you feel like going a little more baller.
“Pan” is the Japanese word for bread, and a very appropriate name for this new fresh concept. They make their buns fresh from scratch, always using local and organic sourced products which makes for the perfect sandwich.
This Russian Hill spot does dinner and brunch really, really well. The menu is always changing (because it's seasonal) but you'll always find fish, meat, and vegetables fancied up with anything from chimichurri to saffron aioli. There's also a burger that comes with the only thing better than fries: tater tots. The dining room has a view of the open kitchen and wine cellar and can tailor it to a range of parties, so the restaurant is a great choice for group dining.
Located in North Oakland/Temescal, Copan is a brand-new opening that is ready to help you stuff your face with Korean BBQ and other delicious Asian foods.