Food & Drink

Mexican goodness that's straight outta Chapultepec

By Published On 04/25/2013 By Published On 04/25/2013
Papalote salsa

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

related

Some iPhone 8s Have Reportedly Fallen Apart While Charging

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

The Mission's definitive salsa-slinger, Papalote takes inspiration from time spent in Chapultepec Park, which, duh, is Mexico City's largest park. The menu at this place is as simple as it gets, divided into tacos, quesadillas, and burritos, with all of the standard add-ons, although here they're anything but standard (think: vegan "soyrizo" and grilled tofu). Oh, and the salsa: it's so good that it's been featured on such esteemed cooking shows cooking shows as Chopped and Throwdown! with Bobby Flay.

Papalote tacos
Papalote nachos
1. Papalote Mexican Grill 3409 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (The Mission)

Nicer than the average hole-in-the-wall Mission taqueria but still super casual, Papalote serves up traditional tacos, quesadillas, and burritos in a sit-down counter-order space. Packed tight with rice, beans, pico de gallo and your choice of meat, the ginormous burritos are the definition of bang-for-your-buck and can easily be split between two people. Make sure you complement your order with plenty of chips served with the restaurant's signature roasted tomato salsa, which counts Bobby Flay as one of its many fans.

Stuff You'll Like