Two types of nachos, one of which is S'MORES NACHOS

This place is practically dripping with sex. Exhibit A: the "Naked Relleno" peppers on the menu. Exhibit B: the scantily clad retro ladies covering the walls and menu.
Exhibit C: All the people having sex everywhere. On the non-sex front, they're known for their nachos, starting with the Velvets, which feature chile con queso, black beans, sour cream, and guac. And on the dessert-list-only-having-one-item front: their dessert list only has one item, and it's "S'mores Nachos"; fried tortilla strips with crushed graham crackers, Mexican chocolate, cinnamon & sugar, and marshmallows that are hot, hot, hot because they are LITERALLY ON FIRE, BURNING IN FRONT OF YOUR EYES.
