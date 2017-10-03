Food & Drink

Two types of nachos, one of which is S'MORES NACHOS

This place is practically dripping with sex. Exhibit A: the "Naked Relleno" peppers on the menu. Exhibit B: the scantily clad retro ladies covering the walls and menu. Exhibit C: All the people having sex everywhere. On the non-sex front, they're known for their nachos, starting with the Velvets, which feature chile con queso, black beans, sour cream, and guac. And on the dessert-list-only-having-one-item front: their dessert list only has one item, and it's "S'mores Nachos"; fried tortilla strips with crushed graham crackers, Mexican chocolate, cinnamon & sugar, and marshmallows that are hot, hot, hot because they are LITERALLY ON FIRE, BURNING IN FRONT OF YOUR EYES.

1. Velvet Cantina 3349 23rd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (The Mission)

Velvet Cantina is a cozy, dimly lit Mexican spot in The Mission that also dabbles in flavors from the rest of Latin America. Its "S'mores Nachos" get a special shout-out, as well: fried tortilla strips with crushed graham crackers, Mexican chocolate, cinnamon & sugar, and marshmallows make for the perfect post-drinks snack.

