French kiss at a killer brunch place that knows how to party

Bisou Bistro takes the party atmosphere of its Castro neighborhood and manages to seamlessly marry it with French fine dining. The nightly dinner menu is laden with classics, like duck confit and boeuf bourguignon, which rival dishes at other high-end French spots in the city, while bottomless mimosa brunches, a late-night dinner (Bisou is open until 1am Thurs-Sat), and club music blasting every night keep things casual. Unsure what you want? Try the three-course tasting menu or really indulge with the four-course foie gras menu.