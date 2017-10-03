Food & Drink

French kiss at a killer brunch place that knows how to party

By Published On 05/03/2013 By Published On 05/03/2013
Exterior at Bisou Bistro

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

Here's How Much a Pizza Costs in Every State

related

This Airline’s $10 ‘Apology Fares’ Let You Travel All Over Europe for Dirt Cheap

related

Here Are the Most and Least Expensive Airports in America

Situated smack dab in the middle of the Castro, Bisou Bistro is a French spot whose name literally means Kiss... um... Bistro, and they've got parties rockin' all year round, plus bottomless mimosa brunch every weekend armed with the usual Croque Madames and Monsieurs, plus South of the border-ness like Chorizo Benedict. Really though, late-night dinner and prix fixe menus are their thing, with meat, cheese, and fish heavily featured

Did we say meat? This charcuterie plate is just the tip of the meat-berg.

Burgers like this one are made with Creekstone Farms beef and come with all the usual fixins, plus Choron sauce, a variation on Bearnaise.

The bar is always hoppin' thanks to club music blasting almost every night, so don't be surprised if you follow up French food with a little French bisou-ing.

Charcuterie at Bisou Bistro
Creekstone Farms burger at Bisou Bistro
Drink at Bisou Bistro
1. Bisou Bistronomy 2367 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114 (The Castro)

Bisou Bistro takes the party atmosphere of its Castro neighborhood and manages to seamlessly marry it with French fine dining. The nightly dinner menu is laden with classics, like duck confit and boeuf bourguignon, which rival dishes at other high-end French spots in the city, while bottomless mimosa brunches, a late-night dinner (Bisou is open until 1am Thurs-Sat), and club music blasting every night keep things casual. Unsure what you want? Try the three-course tasting menu or really indulge with the four-course foie gras menu.

Stuff You'll Like