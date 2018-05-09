Cabernet pot roast and reclaimed wood... wallpaper?

Not just that one video game where you get to choose between being righteous, marrying a nice village girl, helping strangers, saving damsels in distress, or shocking them all with lightning from your fingers, Fable's also a restaurant from a former Anchor Oyster Bar chef, armed with a whimsical Aesop theme that includes wallpaper that looks like reclaimed wood, orange antler chandeliers, and a mirror etched with the the fable that inspired the restaurant name: The Boy and the Nettles
Hooters Is Opening a New Restaurant Chain That's Hiring Guys
Not just that one video game where you get to choose between being righteous, marrying a nice village girl, helping strangers, saving damsels in distress, or shocking them all with lightning from your fingers, Fable's also a restaurant from a former Anchor Oyster Bar chef, armed with a whimsical Aesop theme that includes four cheese mac and cheese and seared wild California yellowtail jack with heirloom tomato salad.