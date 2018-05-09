The best toast you'll ever have

For all the times you've wanted stop by the Mish for some Four Barrel, but forgot your beanie, TOMS©, and those vintage striped parachute pants you got while thrifting, head to Western Addition instead and hit up The Mill, a partnership between the Barrel guys and Josey Baker Bread.
Baking incredible fresh bread daily (made with flour from from their German mill) this partnership between the Barrel guys and Josey Baker Bread is a constant go-to for a bite, coffee, and some quiet contemplation. As you'd expect from a place that has a serious way with dough, the BYOB Monday pizza nights and Wednesday grilled cheese and soup nights are not to be missed.