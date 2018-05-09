Food & Drink

The best toast you'll ever have

For all the times you've wanted stop by the Mish for some Four Barrel, but forgot your beanie, TOMS©, and those vintage striped parachute pants you got while thrifting, head to Western Addition instead and hit up The Mill, a partnership between the Barrel guys and Josey Baker Bread. The place's got a high-ceilinged, wide-open feel with a huge wooden communal and marble tables alongside a bench that's an actual church pew. Thank God. They've got custom shelves selling local and/or awesome items including these chambray napkins, perfect for all your Canadian Tuxedo events. And now, for the most phallic photo ever to appear on Thrillist. Tada! This is their mill, imported from Germany to make bread on-site. Speaking of bread, JB is selling his fresh-baked loaves. And, along with an assortment of pastries, they're making toast with that homemade stuff. You can get yours one of three ways: with powdered sugar and maple syrup, with cream cheese, or with almond butter & butter butter, which -- like trips to FB in your beanie et al -- is an ironic must...ache!

1. The Mill 736 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Baking incredible fresh bread daily (made with flour from from their German mill) this partnership between the Barrel guys and Josey Baker Bread is a constant go-to for a bite, coffee, and some quiet contemplation. As you'd expect from a place that has a serious way with dough, the BYOB Monday pizza nights and Wednesday grilled cheese and soup nights are not to be missed.

