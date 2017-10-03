Scratch-made Mexican in the Marina

Slinging eats in the Marina that are part traditional street food, part family recipe, and part local & sustainable, Mamacita has risen to royalty-level in the Bay Area Mexican food scene, and risen to Mario-in-a-Frog-Suit-level in the Bay Area Mexican tequila scene with 60+ that run the gamut from big names to boutiques.
It's no easy feat in this city, but Mamacita has managed to establish itself as one of the best Mexican restaurants in San Francisco, due in large part to a menu dedicated to geographically varied Mexican dishes. The part-street food, part-traditional menu is heavy on tacos (order the Modelo beer-battered fish tacos and hard-shell chicken tacos), but also includes familiar Americanized sides like a warm and bubbly seven-layer dip. Attractive happy hour deals draw crowds, and once the margarita pitchers start flowing, it's hard to pass up guacamole and tacos.