Thrillist's first horse editor shares his favorite spots to dine and drink in SF

Straw
203 Octavia Blvd, Hayes Valley
Probably the best carnival-themed eatery in SF, naaaay (excuse me), the world, this place does crazy eats like Jenga-stacked French toast, has an actual tilt-a-whirl booth you can sit in, and's run by a crew that used to run concessions at Outside Lands (side note: I saw Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes there a few years back when I was moonlighting as a mounted police bottom. Good band!)
Stable 2128 Folsom St, The Mission This place really feels like home (!). It's housed in an overhauled barn complex that in the 1850s sheltered the mayor's horses (remember Ed and Larry?), and basically does a bunch of breakfast noshables, plus has an epic outdoor seating area that used to lead to Saison before it moved. I had this buddy who was a horse stunt double in three of the Indiana Jones movies (the good ones), and he said this place is overrun with purebreds on Friday afternoons
Fondue Cowboy 1052 Folsom St, SoMa Hello, ultimate filly date spot. This place has inventive fondue pots (Pecorino/Provolone/Emmentaler/Burrata), plus 25 wines, including five on tap. Yes, you might have to pony up a little dough if you wanna do the spicy chocolate dessert one too, but really, what's a few extra bucks between friends? Plus your rich bro'll probably just get saddled with the check anyway
Carrots 843 Montgomery St, Jackson Square Amirite?
Straw
203 Octavia Blvd, Hayes Valley
Probably the best carnival-themed eatery in SF, naaaay (excuse me), the world, this place does crazy eats like Jenga-stacked French toast, has an actual tilt-a-whirl booth you can sit in, and's run by a crew that used to run concessions at Outside Lands (side note: I saw Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes there a few years back when I was moonlighting as a mounted police bottom. Good band!)