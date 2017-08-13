All the New Food to Chow Down on at This Year's Outside Lands

Get ready to salivate all over Golden Gate Park, because Outside Lands Festival just announced its enormous 2015 food and drink lineup, featuring 78 restaurants totaling over 200 menu options, as well as 37 wineries and 32 breweries. Along with returning favorites like "The Ringmaster" donut cheeseburger from Straw or Porky Fries from the Bacon Bacon food truck, you can plan to chow down on over a dozen new food and drink options appearing at the festival like meatball subs, Mexican chorizo dogs, and freaking ice cream tacos, among others.
Outside Lands returns to the park August 7-9, with a huge music lineup and headliners like Wilco, The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, and Elton John, and more. You can check out the entire Outside Lands food and dink lineup on their website, but here's a quick list of all the new restaurants, wineries, and breweries this year, according to the announcement:
Food
Delfina - Meatball Subs with Provolone and Tomato
La Urbana - Mexican Chorizo Dogs, Bean Soup
Merigan Sub Shop - Eggplant Parm Subs, Italian Shaved Ice
Michael Mina’s Tailgate – Burgers and BBQ
Raj + Singh – Chicken Tikka Masala Naan Wraps, Veggie Korma Rice Bowls
Rocko's Ice Cream Tacos - Ice Cream Tacos, Frozen Bananas
Sababa - Falafels, Cardamom Coffee Slushies
Sightglass Coffee - Individually Prepared Coffees, Vanilla Iced Cold Brew
Sprogs - Rice Scooters
Stones Throw - Chicken Parm Sandwiches
The Creme Brulee Cart - Gourmet Creme Brulees
The Monk's Kettle - Pretzel Knots, Sausages in a Pretzel Bun
Beer
Fieldwork Brewing Company
Half Moon Bay Brewery
HenHouse Brewing Company
Local Brewing Co.
Napa Smith Brewery
St. Florian’s Brewery
Wine
Bluxome Street Winery
Buena Vista
Chateau Montelena
CrossBarn by Paul Hobbs
Dashe Cellars
delwild / Ryme / Jolie Laide
Jaffurs Wine Cellars
Jamieson Ranch Winery
Swanson
Tin Barn
Union Wine Co.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and his stomach is growling like crazy right now. Thanks, press release. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.