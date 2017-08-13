All the New Food to Chow Down on at This Year's Outside Lands

Food & Drink

Get ready to salivate all over Golden Gate Park, because Outside Lands Festival just announced its enormous 2015 food and drink lineup, featuring 78 restaurants totaling over 200 menu options, as well as 37 wineries and 32 breweries. Along with returning favorites like "The Ringmaster" donut cheeseburger from Straw or Porky Fries from the Bacon Bacon food truck, you can plan to chow down on over a dozen new food and drink options appearing at the festival like meatball subs, Mexican chorizo dogs, and freaking ice cream tacos, among others.

Outside Lands returns to the park August 7-9, with a huge music lineup and headliners like Wilco, The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, and Elton John, and more. You can check out the entire Outside Lands food and dink lineup on their website, but here's a quick list of all the new restaurants, wineries, and breweries this year, according to the announcement:

Food

Delfina - Meatball Subs with Provolone and Tomato

La Urbana - Mexican Chorizo Dogs, Bean Soup

Merigan Sub Shop - Eggplant Parm Subs, Italian Shaved Ice

Michael Mina’s Tailgate – Burgers and BBQ

Raj + Singh – Chicken Tikka Masala Naan Wraps, Veggie Korma Rice Bowls

Rocko's Ice Cream Tacos - Ice Cream Tacos, Frozen Bananas

Sababa - Falafels, Cardamom Coffee Slushies

Sightglass Coffee - Individually Prepared Coffees, Vanilla Iced Cold Brew

Sprogs - Rice Scooters

Stones Throw - Chicken Parm Sandwiches

The Creme Brulee Cart - Gourmet Creme Brulees

The Monk's Kettle - Pretzel Knots, Sausages in a Pretzel Bun

Beer

Fieldwork Brewing Company

Half Moon Bay Brewery

HenHouse Brewing Company

Local Brewing Co.

Napa Smith Brewery

St. Florian’s Brewery

Wine

Bluxome Street Winery

Buena Vista

Chateau Montelena

CrossBarn by Paul Hobbs

Dashe Cellars

delwild / Ryme / Jolie Laide

Jaffurs Wine Cellars

Jamieson Ranch Winery

Swanson

Tin Barn

Union Wine Co.

