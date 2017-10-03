Over 40 hot sauces in Berkeley

If the word "heat" makes you think less "LeBron James" and more "that Tom Cruise movie where he's a race car driver", we have nothing for you. But if it makes you think "hot sauce", well then you should definitely check out Berkeley's Heat Hot Sauce Shop, which's stocked with heat-packers like salsas, marinades, and more than 40 hot sauces derived from ghost peppers, pepper extract, or even... holy sh*t... scorpions.
If the word "heat" makes you think less "Lebron James" and more "that Tom Cruise movie where he's a race car driver", we have nothing for you. But if it makes you think "hot sauce", well then you should definitely check out Berkeley's Heat Hot Sauce Shop, which's stocked with heat-packers like salsas, marinades, and more than 40 hot sauces derived from ghost peppers, pepper extract, or even... holy sh*t... scorpions.