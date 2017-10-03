Food & Drink

A Berkeley pie joint from an Oakland 'za vet

Three pizzas at Pizza Moda

Chef'd by a veritable pizza Chosen One who did time at Oakland's Pizzaiolo and Boot and Shoe, Pizza Moda's a Berkeley cheese disc-ery slinging build-your-owns (with two types of addable bacon), plus close to a dozen signature pies like the spicy Calabrian chili topped with garlic, oregano, tomato sauce, and mozz... and the first type of addable bacon... and the second type of addable bacon. Most importantly, though: you can get bottles of any of their 13 by-the-glass wines for just $15 on Weds.

1. Pizza Moda 1401 University Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702 (Berkeley)

A new Berkeley 'za joint with a menu from the dude behind Oakland's Pizzaiolo and Boot and Shoe, PM's got 11 delicious pies, vegan options, and killer weekly deals on wine.

