The dude who made pizza in a modded Weber Grill outside dive bars? He got a restaurant.

The last time you saw the PizzaHacker, he was outside of a bar (probably Bloodhound), not-super-legally slinging some of SF's best pies from a jerry-rigged Weber Grill pizza oven he calls the "FrankenWeber". The next time you see the PizzaHacker? He'll be way-more-kinda-legally slinging (still!) some of SF's best pies from his very own namesake Mission slice-house.

pizzahacker SF

The whole place kinda looks like an outdoor beer garden party... inside (huh). It's complete with a poured-concrete bar where you can drink local beers on tap and watch them making your pizzas. Speaking of which...

Mmmmmm

GRATUITOUS PIZZA-MAKING SHOTS!!!

Eye of the dough-nado

Look directly into the spinning dough and listen to our voice...

Sauce at Pizzahacker

Though not all of the 'zas have this house-made tomato sauce, they do all contain fresh, house-stretched mozzarella, Bariani olive oil, and Alderwood smoked-salt.

My Cousin Vinnie

Here, he's building a combo of 4505 spicy Italian sausage, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Kalamata olives, marinated onions, and Mama Lil’s hot cherry peppers, dubbed the Yo! Vinny, 'cuz.

Crowd Pleaser

This, on the other hand, is the beginning of The Crowd Pleaser, which seriously lives up to its name (just trust us, you'll see it again later).

Pizza's Inferno

Oh, this? Just the steam coming off of them from being in a ONE THOUSAND-degree oven.

Parmesan

Time for the finishing touch of Parmesan, of which one can never have enough or too much, but definitely too little.

Top Shelf Marg

And here is the fully baked (!!!) Top Shelf Margerita, which won't make you super-touchy and loud, but will be one of the best margs you've ever had, with dry, farmed Early Girl tomatoes, fresh basil, and house-stretched mozz.

Finished Crowd Pleaser

And fiiiiinally, the aforementioned Pleaser -- dried fig, radicchio, Point Reyes Blue, mozz, rosemary, and balsamic -- now in melty, delicious-looking form.

