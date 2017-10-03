The 6 Best Sushi Spots in San Francisco

Because we don't quite have the level of mercury poisoning necessary to make credible picks for the best sushi in SF, we found two people who (probably?) do: Tim and Erin Archuleta, the power couple behind ICHI Sushi + NI Bar in Bernal Heights -- one of SF's absolute best raw fisheries. Here're their picks for SF's seven best bets.
Koo (address and info)
Inner Sunset
Tim & Erin: "We always order omakase at the sushi bar with Tim’s sensei, Chef Kiyoshi Hayakawa. He always has a wide variety of specials, and with a combination of a few hot plates, it’s a perfect meal. His wife Ayumi will warmly greet you and your party and make you feel at home. Kiyoshi-San’s nigiri is not to be missed."
Eiji (address and info)
Castro
Tim & Erin: "This tiny, intimate place is great for dinner with a pal. It’s a good, affordable date spot where you can actually hear each other and catch up over its famous, table-side tofu and some solid sushi."
Kiss Seafood (address and info)
Japantown
Tim & Erin: "This is a perfect combination of sushi and traditional Japanese food. You can order a la carte, but like the others, we’d recommend omakase. There are two pricing tiers; spend a little more, and you’ll land more specialty items that the chef is changing regularly. This is an itty-bitty space, so be sure to make a reservation."
Akiko's Restaurant (address and info)
Chinatown
Tim & Erin: "Akiko’s has an awesome selection of fish. While there’s a lot of sushi in their ‘hood, Akiko’s butchery and craft stands out. It’s also a family-owned place, with two generations running the business. Their Ikura Nigiri is a special truffle-marinated experience."
Ryoko's (address and info)
Tenderloin
Tim & Erin: "Open late. Always a party. Remember, it’s up a hill, but it’s worth it. If you have to wait on the staircase, order a beer or some sake and relax. It’s gonna be great. This is the perfect place to go with a group of pals when you’re out late and looking for some skilled Japanese chefs."
Sushi Ran (address and info)
Sausalito
Tim & Erin: "While this longtime Bay Area sushi destination isn’t technically in San Francisco (shhhhhh), we drive up North almost every weekend to get away, and it’s a great stop in Sausalito on the way home for a lighter meal at the end of the weekend. The omakase features a lot of Japanese fish that they pair with sake recommendations."
Honorable Mentions: Saru Sushi ("It’s an intimate restaurant with a wide selection of Japanese fish."); Kusakabe ("We’re excited to see what their kaiseki menu is like."); Pabu ("We have some pals working there and we can’t wait to cheer them on."); and Maruya ("This traditional, Tokyo-style sushi is on our list of next eats. The chef/owner is good friends with one of our chefs, Tadashi-San, and we’re excited to eat there.").
