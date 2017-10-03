A waffle to end all waffles: The Maple-Bacon-Egg

Go to Bernal Heights. Are you there now? Great. Are you lying? Thought so. Alright, well, either way, once you're there, you're going to want to go here: Suite Foods, an honest-to-God waffle shop now doing sweet and savory versions of the liege that'll blow your mind. What's a liege waffle, you ask (so helpfully to this narrative)?
The liege waffle dough is made with pearl sugar that caramelizes while in the cast iron waffle... iron.
Liege waffles, unlike non-lieges, are actually made from a yeast-risen dough rather than the liquid batter you usually see, allowing the flavors to permeate more (like in this savory maple and bacon waffle shown here).
The heat of the iron is super important, so they measure it WITH LASERS.
Once the waffs're in there, they use a spoon to wedge open the iron a bit and allow more air into the waffles as they cook. That makes 'em extra puffy, which becomes important when you slit them open and fill them with...
... things like Frozen Kuhsterd (in vanilla bean or Four Barrel Coffee flavor) or this poached egg, awesomely slid inside of the savory maple bacon.
And if you're thirsty, they have TCHO drinking chocolate...
... that they garnish with a waffle bit. What kind of waffle bit, you ask (so helpfully to the link below)?
