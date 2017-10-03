25 Bars and Restaurants Hidden Down San Francisco Alleyways

12 William Saroyan Pl, San Francisco, CA 94133 (North Beach)

One of our very favorite bars in the world is in an alley in North Beach, but is the polar opposite of nearby trendy, good-looking-people-filled 15 Romolo. Spec’s is an O.G. San Francisco bar, the kind of spot you’ll find dudes who’ve been drinking there since at least the early ‘50s. The bar itself is as badass as they get -- the walls are thickly covered with artifacts, letters, taxidermy, and other paraphernalia that your girlfriend would definitely not be cool with you mounting on the living room wall (unless she is literally the coolest). You should be drinking something strong and brown, and you should definitely engage the regulars in conversation. Order a wedge of gouda with some saltine crackers and cross your fingers that the guy in the fedora starts playing the piano after another drink.