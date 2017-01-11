Meet Thrillist San Francisco's Chef of the Year: Adam Sobel of MINA Test Kitchen

Meatballs and mischief

Adam discovered his love of cooking when he was 5 years old. “I would sleep at my grandmother’s house on Saturday nights and help her cook our big Italian family dinner on Sundays.” Every week, he happily joined Nana in the kitchen where he made the meatballs, stuffed peppers, and sauce, taking pride in the science and technique that went into it all. At age 11, Adam realized it wasn’t cool to sleep at his grandmother’s house anymore. Just like that, Nana’s favorite helper was off the job.

As Adam became a teenager, cooking with his grandmother wasn’t the only thing in which he lost interest. “I was kind of a mischievous young man; school wasn’t really my thing, so my mom was trying to find a way to help me focus on something other than sports or terrorizing neighborhoods.” Her goal was to do whatever it took for Adam to graduate. She remembered how excited he was to be in the kitchen when he was a kid, which is how she came up with the idea of enrolling him in a culinary arts program at a vocational school in Long Island.