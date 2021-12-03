12 SF Restaurant Markets for All of Your Holiday Food Gift Shopping

It wasn’t that long ago that restaurants couldn’t have dine-in seating due to pandemic protocols, creating an economic blow to already razor-thin profit margins. Consumers, being confined to shelter-in-place at home, scrambled to buy in-demand necessities like fresh vegetables, eggs, flour, and toilet paper, which were often sold out in the panic-buying frenzy. One win-win solution was restaurants utilizing their wholesale supply chains to sell pantry staples from their brick-and-mortar locations or online to meet customer needs (including that precious toilet paper!), and to try to stay afloat financially. Some even went a step further and packaged signature dishes and condiments for retail sale.

While selling popular house-made products isn’t a new idea — see Papalote’s famous salsa — many more eateries took stock of their best-selling items and bagged, jarred, pickled, and packaged them. From the Verjus Wine Shop at Cotogna selling dried wild oregano to Mr. Jiu’s Jiu’s Ho Ho selling hot Chinese mustard and farm-direct eggs, it’s a bonus that many of the house-brand products are free of artificial preservatives and other questionable ingredients.

While many restaurants have reopened for indoor dining, and some have since ceased pantry operations, many have kept their popular pantry staples available. For holiday season gift-giving, here are some of our favorite restaurant markets across San Francisco. Hopefully these markets, many borne of innovative survival drive, are here to stay.