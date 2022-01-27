14 Essential Dim Sum Spots in the Bay Area

Dim sum: it's one of the most delicious ways to brunch (or brunch for dinner) that exists, but it can be a little intimidating at times, with all of those carts and servers who really don't want to take "no" for an answer. Well, here's how to make it intimidation-free:

Start with buns, rolls, and dumplings—but don’t order too much, because this is a marathon, not a sprint. If the restaurant uses carts, you can always order later from the menu or ask them to return (although, um… good luck with that). Be adventurous—now IS the time to try Chicken Feet or Durian Puffs—and don’t stop until you can’t eat another bite. If the whole cart situation feels overwhelming (we get it!), no worries. This list also has plenty of spots where you can order from a menu, including a couple of counter service options. And almost all of them offer takeout or delivery, although let’s be real: a soup dumpling is never as delightful as when it arrives straight from the kitchen.