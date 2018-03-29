The Best Easter Brunches in San Francisco This Year

Recommended Video Eat This This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party Watch More

Bluestem Brasserie SoMa Easter brunch all day long

The folks at Bluestem get that the best part of Easter is finding candy-filled Easter eggs, and brunch, so they’re offering both all day from 11am to 10pm. The brunch at Bluestem is one of the best in SF, though good luck choosing between the buttermilk biscuits and gravy, croque madame, Dutch baby, and chicken sandwich (maybe just get them all?). There will also be a few festive additions to the menu and traditional hot cross buns, as well as Bluestem’s delicious brunch cocktails.

Price: A la carte; Reservations can be made online here or by calling the restaurant at 415-547-1111.

Cliff House Ocean Beach Free-flowing Champagne and views of the Pacific Ocean.

The Sunday Champagne Brunch Buffet at the Cliff House is something every San Franciscan should indulge in at least once, so why not try it on Easter when, in addition to poached salmon and prawns, steak, pasta carbonara, popovers, and more desserts than anyone could ever eat, there’s a carving station where all of your meat-eating dreams will come true? Plus a harpist!

Price: $75 per person; children under 12 are half price. Seatings are at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm. Call 415-386-3330 for reservations.

District SoMa A very affordable all-you-can-eat brunch in a stylish wine bar

District is serving up an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 11am to 2:30pm and you may want to fast the day before so you have room for the buttermilk pancakes with banana-rum syrup, house-made spicy chicken sausage, biscuits and sawmill gravy, Cheddar grits, and chocolate chip bread pudding with bourbon caramel.

Price: $35 with bottomless mimosas; $22 for just the buffet; $10 for children 10 and under; Go here to make reservations.

Don Pistos North Beach and Marina Easter brunch for Orphan San Franciscans

Calling all SF Easter “orphans.” Both Don Pistos locations are serving up an all-you-can-drink Easter brunch. There will also be a grown-up Easter egg hunt with prizes like free shots and a dinner and date with the owner. Open the eggs at your own risk.

Price: $21. Reservations not needed.

Finn Town Castro A great haberdashery with so many mimosas.

Don your finest Easter bonnet, rabbit ears, or goddess headdress for a chance to win dining gift cards at this stylish Castro restaurant that serves up insanely tasty comfort food. Brunch must-orders include the deviled eggs, sticky bun, grilled ham and cheese with a fried farm egg, heritage pork Benedict, and, yes, the famous Finn Town burger. Or you could get a kale salad, but why would you do that?

Price: A la carte. Call 415-626-3466 for reservations.

The Garden Court, Palace Hotel Financial District The most beautiful brunch spot in all of SF

The Garden Court is truly one of the most breathtaking restaurants in San Francisco, but you’ll probably be too distracted by the shellfish on ice, latkes, braised short ribs, peking chicken, classic pâtés, terrines, and galantines, omelet bar, Benedicts, Belgian waffles, brioche French toast, leg of lamb, strip loin, fresh ravioli, dim sum, artisan cheeses, bananas foster, cream puffs, cheesecake, carrot cupcakes, chocolate truffles, and blueberry bread pudding to even notice.

Price: $150 for adults; $80 for children 12 and under. Reservations available from 10:30am to 4:30pm. Call 415-546-5089.

International Smoke Financial District A meat-centric brunch with a chance of spotting Ayesha and Steph Curry

Fulfill your Middle Eastern food and Southern barbecue hankerings at this brunch where dishes will include St. Louis style pork ribs, lamb shawarma, rib tip mac and cheese, Cajun barbecue shrimp, chocolate cream pie, and red velvet cupcakes.

Price: $55 per person. Call 415-543-7474 for reservations.

Le P'tit Laurent Glen Park What you need to know? Bottomless rosé.

P’tit Laurent is offering a special a la carte brunch menu from 10am to 3pm that includes waffles, omelets, French toast, escargot with garlic parsley butter, steamed mussels, and $1 oysters. Oh, also: bottomless mimosas ($14) and rosé ($18).

Price: Varies. Make reservations here.

The Oak Room Restaurant, Westin St. Francis Union Square Enjoy Easter brunch in a gorgeous wood-paneled room built in 1913.

Luckily, women and children are now allowed to dine in this space that used to be the “Men’s Bar,” where guys smoked cigars and played dice. And this is good, as men shouldn’t be the only ones who get to indulge in this brunch buffet with an omelet station, carving station with honey ham and leg of lamb, seafood station, and so many desserts. The buffet starts at 10:30am and ends at 2pm.

Price: $69 for adults (includes one glass of sparkling wine or a mimosa); $35 for children 12 and under. Reservations can be made by calling 415-2774-0264.

Park Chalet Coastal Beer Garden Ocean Beach An open-air restaurant with a lush lawn and an indoor/outdoor atmosphere.

The Easter brunch at Park Chalet is no joke. They’ve got breakfast pastries, pain de mie French toast, several different eggs Benedict, braised short rib, a seafood bar with Nova Scotia salmon, peel and eat shrimp, snow crab claws, and a roasted spring leg of lamb carving station. The Easter bunny also plans on stopping by and hosting an Easter egg hunt. Brunch goes from 11am to 3:30pm.

Price: $55 per person; make reservations here.

The Ritz-Carlton Nob Hill Perfect for those who like their Easter with a side of fancy.

Enjoy Easter brunch in the in the Terrace Room of the Ritz-Carlton where you’ll (hopefully) enjoy the smooth sounds of a live jazz duo while indulging in an upscale brunch buffet with lamb and prime rib, classic breakfast items, a raw bar, and dessert station. Plus, a separate buffet station just for the kiddos. Be sure to plan your reservation around the Easter egg hunt at noon where everyone (but probably really just kids) can search for hidden treasures and take pics with the Easter Bunny.

Price: $160 per adult; $98 per child. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Top of the Mark Nob Hill Easter brunch with stunning city views.

Top of the Mark at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins knows how to do a holiday brunch, and this Easter is no exception. The Champagne brunch buffet includes a “Fisherman’s Warf” station (oysters, crab, caviar), a “Russian Hill” statin (cheese, charcuterie, smoked fish), and all of your brunch favorites, like a crab Benedict, creme brulee French toast, dim sum, sushi, prime rib, and more. There will also be a piano player, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and a chance to win brunch for two by guessing the weight of a chocolate bunny.

Price: $129 per adult; $65 for children 4 to 12. Reservations are required: 415-616-6940.