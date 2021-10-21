10 Sweet Filipino Dessert Spots in the Upper Peninsula

Remember the macaron craze? (Are we still in it?) Trend or no trend, the Filipino version of macarons, silvanas, may be better than the original thanks to centers that are filled with buttercream and then frozen. The little treat is almost like a macaron-ice cream sandwich hybrid. What’s more, the wafers are made of cashew meringue, and the whole silvana is coated in cookie crumbs. Talk about a nutty, creamy, melty, delicate, slightly crunchy experience in just two bites—almost a cookie version of the shop’s famed sans rival cake. There are seven flavors, original buttercream and buko-pandan among them. Oh, there are other exciting desserts at Silvana’s, too. Calamansi squares are a tropical take on lemon bars, and the chocolate ensaimadas come with a chocolate (surprise!) filling that the original ones don’t.

How to order: Walk in or order online for pickup. Pick-up is available at Chibog Restaurant during days when the bake shop is closed.