Order These Takeout and Delivery Dishes in SF Right Now

By now, you've probably eaten your way through most of the groceries and snacks you stocked up on a few days ago, but don't fret. Even though SF restaurants have closed their dining rooms in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, many have pivoted to takeout and delivery, including a bunch of spots that were dine-in-only until now. Ordering from a local restaurant is a great way to give yourself a mini break in the midst of all of this, but also to support these small businesses and their staff, both of which are really struggling right now and need our help. Here are just a few of our favorite SF-based restaurants that are offering either pickup or delivery -- and what we’ll be ordering.
Gingerbread pancakes from Zazie
You might not be able to drink mimosas with your friends at this Cole Valley brunch institution, but you can order the entire menu for curbside pickup, including the popular gingerbread pancakes with meyer lemon curd and bosc pears. Brunch orders are being taken from 9am to 1pm, and the under-rated but very delicious dinner menu (don’t get us started on the house made chicken liver and brandy pâté or the burger on a brioche bun) is available from 5pm to 8pm. Bonus: All to-go orders will also receive a free bag of pancake mix, and 30% of each order will go to the staff.
Cost for pancakes: $18 for two (includes tip). Call 415-564-5332 to order.
Dahi wada from Besharam
Besharam is on our “Best of the Best” restaurant list because of its thoughtful take on traditional Gujarti food and amazing bold flavors. The Dogpatch restaurant is offering a limited menu, but it includes our favorite dahi wada, thin dal dumplings that are topped with spiced yogurt, cilantro, and tamarind. Everything on the menu is a hit, but don’t skip the paratha, which are toasted with tumeric and cumin and have just the right amount of puff. Pickup is available Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7:30pm.
Cost for dahi wada: $14. Call 415-580-7662
Maven burger from Maven
Is it weird that Maven’s burger that’s topped with Muenster cheese and house pickles is spiced with a few dashes of Angostura bitters? Maybe. Is it also delicious? Absolutely. And even though we’ve just told you the secret (well, it’s not so much of a secret since it’s stated clearly on the menu), there’s no way you’ll be able to replicate this delicious situation at home, so just go to Maven and pick it up there. Right now the menu is limited, but also includes the duck and pork belly sliders and the buttermilk fried chicken, and since we’ve all given up on our summer bodies anyway, why not indulge in all three? The menu is available for pickup from 5pm to 9pm.
Cost for burger: $18. Call 415-829-7982 to order.
Rancho Llano Seco pork chop from Cassava
This charming family-owned restaurant in the Outer Richmond is offering a limited menu of its modern California cuisine, including its juicy pork chop with a carrot-ginger puree, heirloom beans, caramelized carrots, and carrot jus. Need to feed the whole family? Get the “family meal for four” (the menu changes daily), the perfect solution for families with kids who are now at home all day every day with no end in sight. The a la carte dinner menu is available for pickup between 5pm and 7:30pm and brunch is available between 10am and 2pm. Contactless payment in the form of Venmo or PayPal only.
Cost for pork chop: $32. Text your order to 415-640-8990 with your name and estimated pickup time.
Family meal from Che Fico Alimentari
The Divisadero Corridor hotspot is offering a rotating “Family Meal” every night, which is $50 and feeds two to three people. There are currently 120 of these available a night, of which 40 are being donated every night to people in need on the honor system. Have some extra money in the bank? You can up that 40 number by calling and purchasing one for someone in need, which would be a pretty great thing to do right about now. A previous evening’s menu included house baked bread with whipped mascarpone and Sicilian olive oil, Mozzarella di Bufala with blood orange, mandarin and almond, insalata verde, a half roasted chicken with grilled red onions, charred lemon (or a vegetarian option), and tiramisu. You can also get bottles of wine, which seems more necessary now than ever. Dinner is available every night from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.
Cost for a family meal: $50 or free for anyone that needs it. Orders are taken by calling Che Fico Alimentari directly at 415-416-6980 and can be picked up at the restaurant.
Enchiladas rojas from Padrecito
In tough times, San Franciscans turn to Mexican food for comfort and not much is more comforting than the roasted chicken enchiladas with mole amarillo, queso oaxaca, and roasted garlic crema from Cole Valley’s Padrecito. Add some guacamole, tacos, and maybe a salad since you’re probably not getting enough greens right now to your order and you’re set for a fantastic feast. Dinner is available from 4pm to 8pm for delivery and pickup.
Cost for enchiladas: $17. Call 415-742-5505 for pickup or order for pickup or delivery via Caviar or DoorDash.
Chicken cacciatore from Uma Casa
Prefer to heat your meal up at home at your leisure? Uma Casa, the Portugeuese restaurant in Noe Valley that doesn’t get nearly as much love as it should, is offering prepped meals that you can heat at home, including a chicken cacciatore (fine, not technically Portuguese, but still very tasty), steak stir fry, grilled chicken pasta, and a selection of soups and sides. You can also get hot meals, like the Portuguese cheeseburger (grilled burger, azorean cheese, piri-piri aioli, caramelized onions, fries) and piri-piri chicken. Lunch and dinner (as well as beer and wine) are available for pickup Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm, but you can pre-order your items at any time.
Cost for chicken cacciatore for two: $30. Order by calling 415-829-2264.
Morning cake and loaves of bread from Outerlands
If we had to find one silver lining in this horrible mess of a time, we’d say it’s that finally you don’t have to wait in a two-hour line to indulge in Outerlands’ crave-worthy baked goods. Now you can order a selection of house-made pastries and breads, as well as brunch and dinner dishes, like a breakfast sandwich on house baked brioche, baked mac and cheese for two, and an organic roasted chicken (half or whole). Outerlands is open from 10am to 6pm and once you place your order, items will be ready to pick up in about 15 to 20 minutes.
Cost for bread: $8. Order online using the Toast Takeout app.
The 6x8 pie at Square Pie Guys
There’s a time and a place for a delicate thin-crust Neapolitan pizza, but when you’re sitting at home on your couch watching classic NFL games, that time and place calls for a pizza that will not only travel well, but that has some heft to it, specifically a Detroit-style pizza, and even more specifically the 6x8 pie with red sauce and pavone pepperonis. (Pies can be made gluten-free and vegan if you want.) Square Pie Guys also makes super tasty Szechuan dry fried wings and a fantastic burger, so order accordingly. Pickup and delivery available from 11:30am to 9:30pm every day.
Cost for the 6x8 pie: $24. Order for pickup or delivery via Caviar or Doordash.
Dim sum from Dumpling Time
Even in quarantine time, it’s still dumpling time. Or at least it can be thanks to the fact that Dumpling Time’s 11 Division Street location is open for takeout and delivery. Wagyu beef gyoza, xiao long bao, shrimp and pork siu mai, vegetable dumplings, pork bao, crispy spring rolls, and much more... Dumpling Time has everything to cure what ails you every day from 11am to 8pm.
Cost for dim sum: Dishes average around $7 or $8. Grab takeout at the restaurant or order from Caviar or DoorDash.
