Where to Find the Best Fried Chicken in San Francisco

This mini fast casual Bay Area chain is one of our faves for those Sunday mornings when Saturday night was a little crazier than planned and the only thing that’s gonna fix that is a delivery of fried chicken. All of the chicken is Mary’s free range organic and you can get it fried or flipped (slow-roasted rotisserie). Obviously, we get it fried. Technically, twice-fried since after the bird sits in a rosemary-lemon brine for 24 hours, it’s fried at a low temp and then a higher one for a perfectly crispy and flaky crunch that stays that way even factoring in delivery time. The entree comes with one leg, one thigh, half a breast, a buttermilk biscuit, honey butter, and a tomato cucumber salad. We prefer ours on the hearth-baked roll with mayo, spicy slaw, and a side of sage potato chips.

How to book: Counter service, walk-ins only. Order for pickup or delivery online.