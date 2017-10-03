Food & Drink

Where to get 31 SF dishes your hangover desperately needs right now

By Published On 01/01/2015 By Published On 01/01/2015
Joe Starkey

It happens to the best of us. One drink turns into two turns into... well, more than two. And though you swore you weren't going to skip dinner and that you definitely were going to drink all of the water before bed, you probably didn't, and now you kind of want to die just a little. Instead of dying, though, just remember that a hangover is your free pass to eat all of the delicious, greasy, savory, sweet, indulgent food that you want.

Like these 31 things, all of which you can find in SF. And many of which likely can be ordered with a Bloody Mary.

Bacon Bacon

Bacon Bacon

Ashbury Heights
Over-easy egg. Cheese. Brioche bun. Bacon jam. Bacon. Pro tip: the more adult beverages you enjoy at night, the better the breakfast sandwich tastes in the morning.

Joe Starkey

Happy Donuts

Noe Valley
Sometimes life calls for a perfectly classic glazed donut. And by "sometimes", we mean "right now". No seriously, someone please bring us a dozen of these.

4505 Meats

4505 Burgers & BBQ

Western Addition
Crispy FRIED mac & cheese. With a hot dog inside. If only they'd had stuff like this when you were a kid...

FARMERBROWN

Farmerbrown

Union Square
Fried chicken and waffles. Enough said.

The Elite Cafe

The Elite Cafe

Lower Pac Heights
These deviled eggs are legendary for a reason.

Brenda's French Soul Food

Brenda's French Soul Food

Tenderloin
What? There's no such thing as too much fried chicken.

Plow

Plow

Potrero Hill
It's not a hangover without eggs Benedict. Plow's lemony hollandaise makes 'em especially good.

The Cavalier SF

The Cavalier

SOMA
Eggs, bacon, bangers, roasted tomato, pullman... it's a breakfast fit for an Englishman, but tastes just as good going down if you're American.

Rose's Café

Rose's Café

Cow Hollow
All you have to do to make a pizza into breakfast food is put an egg on it. Rose's just happens to do it better than everyone else.

La Urbana

La Urbana

Western Addition
Quesadillas with manchego, smoked habanero salsa, and creme? Si.

Tartine Bakery

Tartine Bakery

The Mission
Morning, bun!

Zazie

Zazie

Cole Valley
Why get the Croque Monsieur when you can get the Croque Madame, which is the same ooey-gooey ham and Gruyere sandwich, only with a sunny-side egg on top?

Pinkie's Bakery

Pinkie's Bakery

SOMA
Apple fritter. No sharing allowed.

Nopasf

Nopa

Western Addition
Ain't nothin' wrong with eating a burger for breakfast and don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

Mama Ji's

Mama Ji's

The Castro
Dumplings! Dumplings! Dumplings! Dumplings!

Flickr/philosophygeek

Jay's Cheesesteak

The Mission
Just 'cause we're not in Philly doesn't mean we shouldn't eat cheesesteaks. Can't go wrong with Jay's Original.

Flickr/Chinkerfly

Wayfare Tavern

Financial District
Hand-cut potatoes, oxtail, roasted vegetable gravy, mozzarella curd... you'll be poutine this in your mouth at a rate no one wants to watch. (Sorry, we literally cannot help ourselves.)

Flickr/Ben Pollard

Marina Submarine

Cow Hollow
It's the best sub sandwich in the city. Eat it.

Patxi's Hayes Valley

Patxi's Pizza

Hayes Valley
Deep dish pizza with jalapeños. The waiting is the hardest part.

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen

The Mission
The Semite Sandwich is where it's at: crispy pastrami, Swiss, deli mustard, and a fried egg on griddled rye. 

Joe Starkey

Straw

Hayes Valley
Yup, it's a breakfast sandwich with a fried egg, maple-glazed bacon, cheddar, and jack, but on two donuts.

Daisy Barringer

The Melt

SOMA
It's a grilled cheese... with mac & cheese AND bacon.

Flickr/Eden

Pork Store Cafe

Upper Haight
Best hash browns in SF, hands down.

Sliderbar

SliderBar

The Castro
Super-crispy Belgian fries with 11 different dipping sauces, including one that's top secret.

Bullitt

Bullitt

Russian Hill
Of all of the world's greatest inventions, Tot-chos is probably the best. It's a tater tot/nacho situation with melted cheese, jalapeños, black olives, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guac.

Rice Paper Scissors

Rice Paper Scissors

The Mission
Texas French toast with coconut custard, coconut whipped cream, and fresh strawberries. And an adorable tea cup of maple syrup for you to dip it in (or dump on top of it).

Sweet Maple

Sweet Maple

Lower Pac Heights
This Millionaire's Bacon is extra thick and seasoned with red pepper flakes, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and dark brown sugar.

Flickr/Premshree Pillai

Trouble Coffee

Outer Sunset
This is the best cinnamon toast you will ever eat. Ever.

Fog City

Fog City

Embarcadero
Go ahead, dip that Southern fried chicken sandwich in ranch. They'll bring you more when you run out.

La Taqueria

La Taqueria

The Mission
Voted the BEST burrito in America. 

Craftsman and Wolves

Craftsman and Wolves

The Mission
The Rebel Within is a soft boiled egg inside a muffin that has sausage baked into it. Yuuuuuuuuup.

1. Bacon Bacon 205 Frederick St, San Francisco, CA 94117 (Cole Valley)

You'll be able to smell the wafts of perfectly-cooked bacon at this Cole Valley hub from miles away. From flavored bacon sandwiches to cookies dipped in chocolate & coated in bacon bits, there's no way you can go wrong.

2. Happy Donuts 3801 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114 (Noe Valley)

Happy Donuts keeps it simple with tasty breakfast sandwiches and croissants, cheap, perfectly made glazed donuts, and other pastries and sandwiches that are available 24/7.

3. 4505 Burgers & BBQ 705 Divisadero, San Francisco, CA 94112

An offshoot of the original 4505 Meats, this burger and 'cue shack is one for the Divis books. This butcher-owned and operated spot takes meat and barbecue seriously, with loaded platters of pulled pork, smoked ribs, and hot sausage, and quarter-pound grass-fed burgers. No matter if your main is in the form of a sandwich or platter, don't overlook the fixin's -- the fried mac & cheese with a hot dog inside is an insanely delicious creation.

4. Farmerbrown 25 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94102 (The Tenderloin)

This super-popular Union Square spot sets the San Francisco standard for Southern soul food with an upscale menu of BBQ baby back ribs, biscuits and gravy, and cheesy grits. Most notable is the chicken and waffles, also served at sister joint Little Skillet. Bottomless weekend brunch is Farmerbrown's most popular time, and if you don't make a reservation, your best bet is to put your name down and get a head start on the mimosas at the bar.

5. Elite Cafe 2049 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115 (Pacific Heights)

Nestled into Fillmore Street in Pacific Heights, the handsome, wood-laden Elite Cafe is beloved for its New Orleans-inspired brunch and dinner menus, which feature dishes like breakfast biscuits with fried ham, chicken jambalaya with squash and turnips, crawfish etouffee, and duck gumbo. Make sure you save room for the bacchus, a giant bananas foster sundae with crème fraiche ice cream, chocolate pearls, toasted coconut, and walnuts. In addition to Creole classics, there are exceptional cocktail standbys like a Hurricane, a Sazerac, and (of course) Bloody Marys at brunch.

6. Brenda's French Soul Food 652 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94102 (Polk)

Two words: crawfish beignets. We could stop there convinced you’d still check out the brunch at this Tenderloin soul food eatery, but we’ll go on. Get the beignet flight, so you can also sample the classic, chocolate, and Granny Smith apple varieties. The massive menu has more than just fried treats, though. You can chow down on Creole-style favorites like gumbo, shrimp and grits, and andouille omelettes. The brunch wait can be long, but we promise it's worth it -- especially after you try a Creole Bloody.

7. Plow 1299 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94107 (Potrero Hill)

This Potrero Hill gem has been a brunch standby since 2010 and makes some of our favorite eggs Benedict in the city. Be prepared to wait, though -- this small space doesn’t take reservations and can rack up two-hour wait times on the weekends. But once you’re seated with a fresh mimosa and those light-as-air lemon ricotta pancakes, you'll quickly forget the time you spent in line.

8. The Cavalier 360 Jesse St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (Soma)

An upscale pub-style joint in Soma from the folks behind Park Tavern, Marlowe, and S&R Lounge, The Cav serves a British-themed menu with hearty standouts like venison tartare; a bacon, caramelized onion, and cheddar burger; and Shepherd's pie.

9. Rose's Café 2298 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94123 (Cow Hollow)

Rose's Cafe is a quaint, mom-and-pop café in Cow Hollow with comforting Italian flare. Its extensive brunch has made it a neighborhood staple for years, but it's also great for a family meal or a low-key date. The daily changing menu has a little bit of everything, but Rose’s breakfast pizza (which can come with egg, arugula, or prosciutto) may be its most popular item to-date. If a smoked salmon breakfast pizza doesn’t appeal, come back for a fresh seafood dinner and some hand-made pasta.

10. La Urbana 661 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94115 (Western Addition)

A Western Addition Mexstaurant with a mescaleria INSIDE of it, Urbana's got eats like a surf and turf of Dungeness crab and ribeye, plus their deconstructed take on churros.

11. Zazie 941 Cole St., San Francisco, CA 94117 (Cole Valley)

Since 1992, this petite French bistro has been a San Francisco brunch institution, where locals and tourists alike have gathered to enjoy awesome dishes in an intimate and quaint setting. It's a Cole Valley neighborhood gem that has countless meals worth lingering over; from its multi-level back porch/garden to its dog-friendliness to the awesome Croque Monsieur, Zazie is a spot that has added permanent character and charm to the city.

12. Pinkie's Bakery 1196 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (Soma)

This little SOMA bakery only makes donuts on Saturday, but they're worth the wait and the trek. Flavors vary, but if the cinnamon sugar is available, make sure you get one. Or two. Or seven.

13. Nopa 560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117 (Alamo Square)

Nopa is a San Francisco institution that does everything really, really well. It's the best brunch in Western Addition and one of the best in the whole city. Its burger is perfect with pickled onions and French fries, especially when eaten at the bar. It's a one-stop-shop for a date, a birthday dinner, or dinner with your parents. Plus, the kitchen is open until 1 AM for a full dinner. Yeah, this place wins at everything.

14. Mama Ji's 4416 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94114 (The Castro)

A dim sum palace with all of the classics, including a porcupine-like deep-fried shrimp ball and a steamed egg custard bun that is DIVINE.

15. Wayfare Tavern 558 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94111 (Financial District)

Wayfare Tavern, owned by Tyler Florence and helmed by Executive Chef/Michelin Star-earner Joey Elenterio, feels like a private club/gastropub with its extensive dark wood and leather finishes. It's known for its “ridiculously good fried chicken,” but be sure to taste other seasonal menu must-haves, such as the baked macaroni and cheese, the burger, and the deviled eggs. Pro tip: make a reservation to sit upstairs, where it's a bit quieter.

16. Marina Submarine 2299 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94123 (Cow Hollow)

This Cow Hollow sammy shop has been making near-perfect subs since the '80s, and their bread is always perfectly toasted, their veggies precisely sliced, and don’t even think about foregoing the “secret sauce”.

17. Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen 3150 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (Downtown)

If it's a little difficult to make it from your office to the deep Mission-located Wise Sons, you are in luck, because this pastrami paradise has started a delivery service using TCB Courier that -- provided you make a minimum order -- delivers to the less-deep Mission with no extra charge and Downtown for an extra fiver.

18. Straw 203 Octavia Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94102 (Hayes Valley)

Straw is an over-the-top-playful, carny-themed eatery imagined by a quartet of former Outside Lands concession-eers, with a festive 30-seat interior anchored by a booth built from an actual Tilt-a-Whirl car, plus framed Coney Island photography, light fixtures made of Exeter Mason jars, and a bathroom full of funhouse mirrors, also what Kirstie Alley calls normal mirrors in an effort to avoid a shame spiral.

19. Pork Store Cafe 1451 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 (Lower Haight)

This notorious SF spot is known for its crazy-delicious brunches at either location. Get down with a number of locally-inspired plates, or get sipping on some super tasty 'tails.

20. SliderBar 2295 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114 (The Castro)

Slider options count the D-Lux (Kobe beef w/ Swiss, pickled onions, little gem, chipotle ketchup, truffle aioli), the 3 Alarm (w/ habanero pepper jam, sliced serranos, pickled jalapenos), and the Hot Chick (ground chicken w/ a serrano/garlic/lime/tomatillo patty, and crushed tortilla chips on a multi-grain bun) -- all of which can come with regular, garlic, truffle, or sweet potato fries in a solo-sized "regular" or a catcher-from-Sandlot-sized "family".

21. Bullitt 2209 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109 (Russian Hill)

Bullitt's got a finely designed interior to match the retro coolness of the Steve McQueen flick it was named after. Sporting a sheet metal bar with low-hanging Edison bulbs and fine wood paneling, this Russian Hill district favorite's got and endless supply of bottled beer and food just as laid-back as the crowd who frequent it with a small selection of bar bites ideal for hardcore cheese-lovers. From the thick beef burgers, to the nachos, to the widely beloved tater tots, everything's covered head to toe in the stuff.

22. Fog City 1300 Battery St, San Francisco, CA 94111

When Chef Bruce Hill (Zero Zero, Bix, Picco in Larkspur) decided to take over and remake the legendary Fog City Diner, it was a calculated risk. After all, the diner was a legend. But his revitalization was spot-on, and the burger he brought to this party (which he has claimed would happily be his last meal) is easily one of the best in the city. The combination of the smoked tomato aioli, house-made American, thin patty, dill pickle, and onion create what in many ways is the perfect version of the upscale diner burger. Even better? You can get the burger and the rest of the menu plus cocktails like a raspberry-based Negroni from 7am 'til 2am.

23. La Taqueria 2889 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (The Mission)

This no-frills taqueria is home to the best burrito in America. The Mission-style burrito has a healthy dose of meat, cheese, beans, homemade hot sauce, salsa, and no rice. The place has been around for 40 years and if the daily long lines are any indication, they're doing something right. Ask for your burrito "El Dorado-style" to get your rice-less bundle of joy thrown on the grill until the outside is golden brown and the inside has melted to perfection.

24. Craftsman & Wolves 746 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (The Mission)

This communal-equipped, industrial-looking noshery is anchored by a 20ft display case behind which hang pictures of a torn-in-half plane and an abandoned van on an island... almost makes you wonder if they got LOST.

