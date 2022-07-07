The Absolute Best Ice Cream Shops in San Francisco
Dip into creamy classics, soft serve, sundaes, milkshakes, waffle cones, and more at SF’s best scoop shops.
There’s a lot to scream about these days, but at least one of those things is still fun to actually scream about, and that’s ice cream. And do we let a little thing like our lack of summer heat stop us from enjoying this frozen deliciousness in SF? No, we do not. Because all of these ice cream shops scoop such creative flavors and concoctions that everything tastes just as good on a foggy bone-chilling night as it would on a sunny afternoon (whatever that is). Pop in and see for yourself (and maybe even ask for a taste or two since that is a thing we can do again). Enjoy your scoops as you take part in all of the summer fun around SF.
Sunday Social
If you’re like, “Um, why isn’t Mr. and Mrs. Miscellaneous on this list?” stress not, little ice cream polar bear. Last year, the torch of the beloved Dogpatch scoop shop was passed to Deuki Hong of the Sunday Family group, with the promise that the tradition of unusual flavors would remain, which means you can still get freshly spun scoops of faves like Butterbeer (cinnamon whiskey and butterscotch) and London Fog (earl grey and lavender). While we hate to see a small family-owned business leave town, the Sunday Family group has good Bay Area vibes that fit the Dogpatch location perfectly.
How to order: Walk-ins only.
Humphry Slocombe
Thanks to its growing presence at local grocers, it’s pretty easy to pick up a pint of ice cream from this Mission-based brand, but if you want to get your scoops in a house-made waffle cone or if you want one of the stranger flavors, you’ll have to visit one of the locations in SF, Oakland, or Berkeley. Humphry Slocombe is probably best known for its Secret Breakfast flavor (bourbon ice cream with cornflakes), but all of the flavors have a creative flair. (No, seriously, where else are you going to get Mountain Dew Margarita ice cream?)
How to order: All locations welcome walk-ins. You can also order pints, sundae kits, and single-serve cups for pickup or delivery here.
Salt & Straw
Salt & Straw may have originated in Portland, Oregon, but the deliciousness of its inventive seasonal flavors transcends state lines. You can always count on the classics, like sea salt with caramel ribbons and Sightglass coffee cashew praline. But half the fun is visiting to see what new, wild concoctions they’ve come up with each month based on inspiration from chefs, farmers, food movements, social causes, and more.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome. You can also order for pickup or delivery here.
Philmore Creamery
The brainchild of a husband-and-wife team, this unassuming shop turns out some serious small-batch gelato. Sicilian pistachio, stracciatella, and hazelnut are among the standbys, while rotating flavors like honey lavender or vegan Watson strawberry add a little seasonal flair. Need to know what’s on the menu today? Operators are standing by at 415-400-4076 to fill you in, so you’re ready to go when you pick up your cone, cup, or pint.
How to order: Orders yours in-person or for delivery via Uber Eats.
Souvla
Souvla is a go-to takeout/delivery meal for many San Franciscans wanting something “healthy,” but also delicious, which is exactly what the rotisserie chicken salad with Greek yogurt sauce is. But one should never eat Souvla without also ordering the Greek frozen yogurt served in a classic New York-inspired cup. It is perfect on its own (though the addition of coarse salt makes it even better), but it also comes with topping options like baklava and sour cherry syrup. It’s also a relatively guilt-free treat. A six-ounce serving of the plain yogurt is “only” 224 calories and six grams of fat.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome. Order for pickup here. Delivery is available via Caviar.
Toy Boat By Jane
When Toy Boat announced in 2020 that it was closing after nearly 40 years of delighting children with sweet treats and walls covered with retro toys and movie posters, the owner of SF mini-chain Jane the Bakery saved the day. Two years later, Toy Boat by Jane is open with a slightly pared-down toy collection, but the same Double Cream and Mitchell’s—both SF ice cream institutions—on the menu in the form of scoops and sundaes (as well as homemade baked goods). The fact that the sauces and toppings are now all house-made pretty much makes up for the removal of some of the toys, as does the fact that kids can still take a ride on the famous mechanical horse for 50 cents.
How to order: Walk-ins only.
The Original Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop
This classic SF ice cream shop is never without a line of tourists out the door, drawn in by the wafting aroma of roasting cocoa beans and freshly baked waffle cones. Those of us who live here tend to overlook it, but even locals (especially locals!) deserve the gift that is Ghirardelli’s World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae (vanilla ice cream and handmade hot fudge topped with whipped cream, diced almonds, and a cherry) in a handmade waffle bowl dipped in chocolate. Don’t want to wait in the long line? Walk to the middle of Ghirardelli Square, where you’ll find the recently renovated Ghirardelli Square Chocolate Experience and can get a behind-the-scenes look at how the magic is made (specifically the sundaes) and a live chocolate bar creation (for enjoyment later on).
How to order: Walk-ins welcome.
Bi-Rite Creamery
This scoop shop on 18th Street always has a line of people out the door eager to satisfy their craving for house-made, small-batch, organic ice cream. Trust us when we say that the Salted Caramel is worth the wait, as are whichever seasonal flavors strike your fancy—in the summer, the Balsamic Strawberry with organic strawberries and roasted with balsamic vinegar is a must-order. There are also dairy-free options, as well as soft serve. If you’re headed home after you enjoy your cone, grab a pint of another flavor to enjoy later on. And if waiting in lines isn’t your thing, you can order ahead for pre-packaged pints, popsicles, bars, sandwiches, and ice cream cakes. Or have a pint delivered with your next grocery order from Bi-Rite Market.
How to order: Order ahead or get it delivered online. Otherwise, walk-ins are welcome.
Polly Ann Ice Cream
Time stands still in the best way possible at this 66-year-old Sunset classic, where you can still ask the staff to spin the big wheel to pick your flavor for you. If you prefer to retain freedom of choice, we like the Jasmine Tea, Lychee, and “Bumpy Freeway,” aka Rocky Road. Don’t fall too in love with any of the more obscure flavors because Polly Ann makes 500 flavors in total, “only” 50 of which are available at any given time.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome. You can also get select pints and milkshakes for pickup or delivery online.
The Ice Cream Bar Soda Fountain
Grab a stool and settle in for a malt, milkshake, sundae, or float at this ‘30s-inspired soda fountain where everything is made in-house. If the Roasted Pineapple is on the menu, that is your only choice. It comes and goes faster than summer sunshine in SF, so you’ve gotta snag it when you can. Otherwise, go wild. (Even wilder, perhaps, if you order from the adults-only boozy drinks menu, which includes boozy milkshakes and floats,)
How to order: Walk-ins welcome. You can also order ahead (from a limited menu) for pickup online. There’s also a sister location, The Castro Fountain, in the Castro.
Mitchell's Ice Cream
This family-owned business has been delighting San Franciscans with rich, creamy, hand-crafted ice cream for over 65 years. There are 40 flavors in total, all with a 16% butterfat base, including Avocado, Cantaloupe, and Filipino-inspired Ube-Macapuno (only available in the summer). Mitchell’s also has pre-made and made-to-order ice cream cakes that are actually ice cream with a layer of cake and a coating of frosting, not the far less superior pretend ice cream cakes that only deliver on the ice cream part of the “cake.”
How to order: Walk-ins welcome, or order for takeout here. Get it delivered via Uber Eats.
Smitten Ice Cream
We’re always wary of a gimmick, but when a gimmick works (shout out to limited drops), we’re happy to give it credit. And in the case of Smitten, we’re giving it extra credit. The made-to-order-while-you-watch ice cream, flash-frozen with liquid nitrogen, is so smooth that it’s hard to comprehend. If you’ve ever turned your nose up at “plain” vanilla, Smitten’s version may change your whole attitude. You can get yours in a cup, but why would you do that when you could also get it in a hand-rolled waffle cone made with a secret in-house recipe?
How to order: Walk-ins welcome.
CREAM
You can order a scoop of CREAM’s (Cookies Rule Everything Around Me) true-to-its-name luxuriously creamy ice cream to enjoy in a cup, but that’s not why you’re there. You’re there to build your own ice cream sandwich with a freshly baked cookie base, a scoop of whatever flavor you want, and your choice of toppings. The build-your-own waffle cone tacos are also an acceptable option—three mini scoops of ice cream and all of the toppings your heart desires.
How to order: Order in-person (in the Mission or at Oracle Park during home games) or online for pickup or delivery.