Where to Eat Indian Food in SF Right Now

When most of us living in the US think about Diwali—the festival of lights, celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists around the world—it usually doesn’t include a lot of restaurants. It’s a time when our moms and aunties put in work making all kinds of mostly vegetarian savory snacks and sweets. Things like samosas, pani puri, dhokla, gulab jamun, etc. That being said, as a former Indian restaurant owner I have always secretly wished non-Hindus would take up Diwali the way (as obnoxious as some patrons are) Mexican or Irish places get inundated with business on Cinco de Mayo and St. Patrick's Day. We are so lucky in SF to have so many spots to choose, from simple takeout meals to elaborate coursed menus with Diwali-inspired cocktails. So, if you are Hindu and are looking for a place to get all the traditional Diwali treats or you just want to celebrate along with us and patronize a great Indian restaurant, this list is for you.

Besharam Dogpatch

Chef Heena Patel, Besharam, has a snack box that ships nationwide. The Besharam Holiday Box includes a mix of savory and sweet traditional Diwali snacks: Methi Namkeen, Chakris (my favorite!), Bhujia Peanuts, Kaju Katli, Cardamom Sugar Cookies, and Coconut Cran Boondi. In addition, available for pick-up or delivery in SF, they are offering a Diwali Feast meal kit complete with Saag Paneer, Rotlis, Tadka palak dal, Dahi wada, Basmati rice with peas, Raita, Mango chutney, and Gulab jamuns.

How to order : Takeout, delivery, and shipping all available via Tock Spice of America SoMa

The variety of savory snacks and chaat at Spice of America are so plentiful you can create quite an impressive array for your Diwali spread. For vegetarians the ‘Kale Pakoda Bhel’ is a mix of crunchy & earthy topped with sweet & spicy chutneys. SoA has a number of Indo-Chinese influenced dishes including ‘Chili Chicken Pakoda,’ ‘Paneer Tikka,’ and ‘Schezwan Tango Shrimps.’ Another popular menu item you don’t see often is a selection of grilled sandwiches like the ‘Chicken Tikka’ or “Crushed Samosa,’ similar to the ones sold on the roadside in India. For entrees there are so many choices, but I recommend ‘Baingan Bharta,’ ‘Egg Curry Tikka Masala,’ or the ‘Aleppy Prawn Curry’.

How to order : Takeout click here or delivery via DoorDash

August 1 Five Civic Center

Modern Indian restaurant, August 1 Five has a three-course Diwali Dhamaka Menu with two cocktails included. The menu available for outdoor dining and takeout, includes potato & fig kofta, paneer kebab, spinach and paneer lasagna, and a Diwali cocktail. For dessert, the selection is honey fig and cardamom with toasted walnut ice cream—an awesome collab with Smitten. The ice cream is also available in pints at Smitten’s Mission and San Jose locations and for nationwide shipping.

How to order : Make your reservation for outdoor dining on Open Table or order takeout or delivery via ChowNow

DOSA SF & Oakland (multiple locations)

South Indian staple on both sides of the Bay, DOSA has a host of many of their signature dishes available for takeout and delivery. Start with their Coconut Mung Salad and Idli Fries with Tomato or Coconut Chutney. Follow it up with a traditional Masala Dosa or mix it up with a Butter Chicken Dosa. For a curry house classic combo you can order a number of different curries with a side of rice or naan.

How to order : Takeout or delivery via Caviar , Doordash , Grubhub , or UberEats Keeva Indian Kitchen Inner Richmond

As the days get cooler, the Tomato Dhaniya Shorba starter would be the perfect spicy herbaceous antidote. Along with crispy Palak Chaat and the Hara Bhara Kebab, a fried patty made from spinach, cheese, and potato. For entrees, I recommend trying the Bhindi do Piazza, okra stir fried with onions and tomatoes or the Indian Eggplant in Salan Sauce, baby eggplants cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.

How to order : Delivery via DoorDash , Caviar , Postmates , and Uber Eats or give them a call at 415-742-4010

ROOH South Beach

At inventive ROOH you can order up quite the Diwali feast, whether you are sticking to a traditional vegetarian meal or adding some meat and seafood to the mix as well. Highlights for their outdoor dining menu include a chutney sampler with goat cheese kulcha, the popular jackfruit taco, and tandoori octopus with compressed apple. Dessert menu features the vanilla rose flan, as well a variety of house-churned ice creams.

How to order : Outdoor dining reservations via Open Table and takeout and delivery via DoorDash , Caviar , or GrubHub

Curry Up Now Various SF Bay Area

In addition to this casual eatery’s mashup of Indian flavors, Curry Up Now is also offering a ‘Choti Diwali’ catering menu that feeds up to 20 people if you are planning a distanced gathering to celebrate the holiday. The festive menu includes samosas, curries, daal, naan, rice, and various chutneys. For smaller gatherings, their selection of snacks and chaats are available a la carte, like the famous ‘Sexy Fries.’

How to order : Click here for takeout or delivery

Ritu Indian Soul Food

Ritu Indian Soul Food Mission

Available for takeout or delivery Ritu Indian Soul Food, has many options for your Diwali feast. Start your celebration with their crispy kale chaat and dahi puri, puris topped with sprouts, yogurt, and chutneys. The no-brainer choice for non-vegetarians is the ever popular Tandoori Fried Chicken with a curry leaf mustard BBQ sauce. Biryani is one their main specialities, choose from jackfruit, chicken, or lamb.

How to order : Takeout with Tock or delivery with Caviar or DoorDash Bini’s Kitchen SoMa

Dumplings are one of the best foods for any celebration. Chef Binita Pradhan’s momos are available with various fillings: vegetarian, turkey and lamb all served with her addictive roasted tomato cilantro sauce. Combine the Nepalese dumplings with a number of curries, dals, rotis and Bini’s Kukara grilled chicken. Or if you want to go big on the dumpling party Bini’s offers 50-piece frozen bags of momos with instructions on defrosting and steaming to perfection.

How to order : Click here for takeout or delivery

